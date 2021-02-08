News updates from HT: DRDO conducts aerial survey in Uttarakhand and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Prima facie looks like hanging glacier broke away from main structure': DRDO team in Uttarakhand

A team of specialists from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which reached Uttarakhand early on Monday morning, conducted an aerial survey of the areas in Chamoli district. Read More

‘Are we fools?’: Congress says ‘no substance’ in PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha speech

Congress on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Rajya Sabha, accusing him of ‘overlooking’ the party’s proposal on what lacks in the contentious three farm laws. Read More

China charges Aus journo with spying, 6 months after her detention

An Australian journalist who worked for China’s national broadcaster for years has been formally charged with supplying state secrets abroad. Read More

MG ZS EV 2021 facelift launched at Rs.20.99 lakh, gets new battery pack within

MG ZS EV 2021 facelift 2021 was officially launched in India on Monday at a starting price of Rs,20.99 lakh (ex showroom). Read More

Ishant Sharma joins elite list of Indian pacers with 300 Test wickets

Ishant Sharma has been one of India cricket's silent warriors for over a decade now and on Monday he brought up a huge personal milestone, becoming the 6th Indian bowler to pick up 300 Test wickets. Read More

Mia Khalifa asks why Priyanka Chopra is silent on farmers' protests: 'Is Mrs Jonas going to chime in at any point?'

Internet personality Mia Khalifa has asked why 'Mrs Jonas', perhaps a reference to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has remained silent about the ongoing farmers' protests. Read More