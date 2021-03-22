News updates from HT: EC bans bike rallies 72 hours before poll day and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

EC bans bike rallies 72 hours before poll day

Bike rallies, a favourite campaigning tool of several political parties, have been banned by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for upto 72 hours before polling in an area. Announcing this in a letter to all the state election commission offices in poll-bound states on Monday, the Election Commission said that bike rallies could be misused. Read more

Sheikh Mujibir Rahman, Oman’s Sultan Qaboos named for India’s Gandhi Peace Prize

India on Monday named Bangladesh’s father of the nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and Oman’s longtime ruler Sultan Qaboos for the Gandhi Peace Prize, an official statement by the government said. Read more

India revises 2nd dose interval for Covishield to 4-8 weeks

India’s top committee on coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccines has increased the interval between administering two doses of Covishield to four to eight weeks, from the existing four to six weeks, to increase the efficacy of the vaccine, said Union ministry of health and family welfare in a statement on Monday. Read more

Boris Johnson to call on EU, make a case for not banning Covid-19 vaccine export

United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to talk to his European Union (EU) counterparts later this week as a brewing row over Covid-19 vaccine supplies continues, news agency PTI reported on Monday, citing media reports. Read more

India vs England: Virat Kohli one century away from equaling Sachin Tendulkar's feat, breaking Ricky Ponting's record

India captain Virat Kohli will be on the verge of equalling Sachin Tendulkar's huge ODI feat and surpassing Ricky Ponting's massive record when he steps out to bat in the first ODI against England on Tuesday at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Read more

Ducati Panigale V2 road test review: The definition of perfection

The Ducati Panigale 959 passed on the baton to the Panigale V2 when the stricter emission norms kicked in last year. The V2 was then introduced in the later part of 2020 but the complications around the pandemic threw challenges that kept me away from getting my hands on the test unit for a proper road test. Read more

Kartik Aaryan tests positive for Covid-19 two days after walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week, says 'dua karo'

Actor Kartik Aaryan has tested positive for the coronavirus. He took to Instagram to share the news with his fans. Read more

Athiya Shetty turns showstopper in athleisure lehenga choli and jacket at LFW

It is all about athleisure now. From airport looks to casual day-out outfits and now even traditional clothes, everything is getting a loungewear twist and we are not complaining. Read more

Watch: Udhaynidhi responds to Kamal Haasan’s ‘DMK & AIADMK not worthy’ jibe

DMK Leader Udhaynidhi Stalin has hit out at Kamal Haasan over his jive at the party. Makkal Needhi Maiam Chief Kamal Hassan had recently said that there is no question of lending support to either the AIADMK or the DMK post the elections as both are ‘not worthy of being supported.’ Watch here