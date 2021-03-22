Athiya Shetty turns showstopper in athleisure lehenga choli and jacket at LFW
- At the recently held Lakme Fashion Week, designer Payal Singhal showed what an amalgamation between athelisure and traditional Indian outfits would look like and actor Athiya Shetty turned showstopper for her in a stunning lehenga-choli set with a twist of lounge wear.
It is all about athleisure now. From airport looks to casual day-out outfits and now even traditional clothes, everything is getting a loungewear twist and we are not complaining. People spent entire last year in their comfort clothes which included kaftans and athleisure, so it was the obvious next step to incorporate this style in the traditional occasion wear and that is exactly what fashion designer Payal Singhal showcased during her show at the recently held Lakme Fashion Week. And, it was during this show that Athiya Shetty walked the ramp wearing a lehenga that had a touch of street style to it. You can read that again.
For the show, Athiya wore a yellow lehenga choli set that had an exaggerated floral print. The choli had an elasticated hem giving it the comfort of a sports bra. Similarly, to give the flowy A-line skirt a touch of athleisure, it featured an elasticated waist. But the best part was her jacket that was in the same colour and was adorned with a matching floral motif. Keeping the vibe of the look constant, the actor teamed a pair of white chunky sneakers with the attire.
For her accessories, the actor made a statement with large hoop earrings and opted for subtle glam, which included minimal eyeshadow teamed with matching blush, mascara-laden lashes and a bright pink lip shade. Athiya left her sleek middle-parted hair down. She posted the gorgeous images on her Instagram with the caption, "@payalsinghal gives Indian wear an athleisure spin with her latest SS'21 collection ‘Kismet’ at @fdciofficial X @lakmefashionwk. made using @r.elan.official GreenGold fabric that is crafted from used PET bottles. (sic)."
Another great thing about the attire - the fabric was made from old PET bottles. The main idea behind the amalgamation of two very different styles was to give Indian wear a more global reach and not limit it to certain contexts or occasions.
