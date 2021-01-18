Athiya Shetty flirty vibes in these summer dresses make 2021 look better already
- Athiya Shetty has been making us dream of an endless summer to far flung places and her sizzling fashionable looks, in floral or fancy dresses that flaunt effortless silhouettes and celebrate the feminine figure, are to be blamed
All our wardrobes need currently are ensembles that match our current work from home life while offering a hope for future and Bollywood diva Athiya Shetty has been setting just the right dreamy fashion inspiration. Raising the bar of styling goals for spring and summer, the 28-year-old laid cues on how to amp up the romance in the air and escapism factor.
Blame Athiya’s sizzling fashionable looks and flirty vibes for making us dream of an endless summer to far flung places as she flaunted floral or fancy dresses that highlight effortless silhouettes and celebrate the feminine figure. Taking to her social media handle, Athiya has given fans a sneak-peek of her sartorial elegance and we can’t help but swoon.
In one picture, the diva stepped out while donning a full sleeves floral mini dress. The blue wrap dress came with a plunging neckline, a slim fitting bodice and skirt. The dress is a perfect causal option or can be dressed up in for a fancy outing.
Posing barefeet for a candid, in the backdrop of trees and a river, Athiya accessorised her look with a pair of silver hoop earrings and left her mid-parted tresses open to nail the casual look. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick that matched her rosy blushed cheeks, Athiya captioned the picture, “in my own head, out of my mind (sic).”
In another summery look which also looked perfect for a date night, Athiya slew a white full sleeves mini wrap dress. The Malibu mini dress was held at the waist by a cotton cloth belt and came with a slim fitting and a plunging neckline that appeared weightless and flirty.
Sticking to the mid-parted hairstyle, Athiya wore a dab of nude pink lipstick to go with her minimalistic vibe as she posed in a refreshing green garden backdrop. The picture was captioned, “this is not the year you got everything you want, but the year you appreciate everything (sic)” and we can feel 2021 looking better already.
While Athiya’s blue floral dress is credited to Yael Aflalo’s Los Angeles fashion label, Reformation, while the white one belongs to Indian brand, Summer Somewhere by Meghna Goyal. The latter boasts of trendy, affordable and timeless vacation-wear and Athiya’s white mini dress originally costs ₹5,590 on their designer website.
If you are looking for trendy styles to add to your wardrobe for your next holiday, these are a must-have.
