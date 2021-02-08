IND USA
News updates from HT: Experts point to climate change after Uttarakhand glacier burst and all the latest news
People inspect the site near the damaged Dhauliganga hydropower project at Reni village in Chamoli district after a portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Tapovan area of Uttarakhand. (AP)
india news

News updates from HT: Experts point to climate change after Uttarakhand glacier burst and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:47 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Experts cite impact of climate crisis

Massive inundation in Uttarakhand’s Rishi Ganga valley caused by a suspected glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) on a clear winter’s day has unnerved scientists. GLOFs and resulting disasters downstream during extreme rainfall events in glacial regions are commonly forecast by scientists. Read more

Uttarakhand: Day after tragedy, multi-agency rescue operations on

The rescue operations at Uttarakhand's Chamoli, where a massive glacier burst led to an avalanche in which at least 10 died and over hundreds went missing, went overnight though the rise in water level partially halted the rescue operations at NTPC's 900-metre long Tapovan tunnel on Sunday evening. Read more

Govt to sell stakes in BHEL, two others next

India may consider Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (Bhel), Mecon Ltd and Andrew Yule and Co. Ltd among candidates for the next round of disinvestment pick, said two people aware of the development, requesting anonymity. Read more

A day after release from jail, Munawar Faruqui says 'justice will prevail'

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui said he has “full faith in judiciary” and was hopeful that “ justice will prevail”, after his release from the Indore Central jail on Saturday late night. Read more

Very few PhD students in top Indian institutes from SC, ST category: Data

The representation of students belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backwards Classes (OBC) categories in the PhD programmes of premier science institutions remains poor, according to data released by the ministry of education (MoE) in Rajya Sabha, on Thursday. Read more

‘Last 7-8 years, he has got at least 5-6 hundreds in all forms’: Gavaskar feels Kohli is 'due for a big score'

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has backed Virat Kohli to end his century drought in international cricket and is confident that a big score is around the corner for the India skipper. Read more

Step inside Meezaan’s house: See his huge sneaker collection, cameo by sister Alaviaa Jaaferi

Actor Meezaan gave a tour of his ‘messy’ room during an Instagram live on Sunday. As one of his fans requested to see his house, he obliged and showed them around. He began with his balcony, which housed his collection of potted plants. “I have done this up myself,” he said. Read more

Tamannaah Bhatia shows toned midriff and post-workout glow in new pic, seen yet?

Exercising in order to stay fit physically and mentally became a crucial part of everyone's lives since we started staying at home in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. See here

Watch: Daring rescue after Uttarakhand glacier burst; ITBP, Army deployed


AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi addresses a public gathering ahead of the civic body and district panchayat elections in Ahmedabad, Sunday. (PTI)
india news

Congress, not AIMIM, is BJP’s B-team in Gujarat: Owaisi

By Darshan Desai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:23 AM IST
Contesting as an alliance partner of Bharatiya Tribal Party, the AIMIM has fielded its candidates on 21 seats in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation election
ITBP personnel at rescue work in Tapovan.
india news

What is glacial lake outburst flood? What happened in Uttarakhand's Chamoli?

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:23 AM IST
It is yet to be investigated what triggered the breach — whether there was an avalanche in the area recently or whether the lake breach was the result of construction, anthropological activities, climate change etc.
Rescue ops at NTPC tunnel near Tapovan (Credit: Chamoli Police)
india news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: 15 rescued from NTPC tunnel, says Chamoli Police

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:16 AM IST
The police further said that 14 bodies had been recovered thus far. The rescue operations, it said, were underway.
Rescue operations underway at Alaknanda river site(HT Photo )
india news

Mapping the Chamoli tragedy: How glacial breach in Uttarakhand triggered floods

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:04 AM IST
Uttarakhand glacial burst: Sudden outburst of a glacial lake with debris shows that degradation of the forest cover in upper reaches and faster melting of snow due to climate change, experts said.
People inspect the site near the damaged Dhauliganga hydropower project at Reni village in Chamoli district after a portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Tapovan area of Uttarakhand. (AP)
india news

News updates from HT: Experts point to climate change after Uttarakhand

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:47 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
A health worker and a beneficiary from Rajiv Gandhi Hospital staff during dry run of Covid-19 vaccination at Yerawada. (HT File Photo )
india news

Need Covid-19 vaccination details? CoWIN info now available on Aarogya Setu app

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:33 AM IST
PM Modi stressed on the significance of ensuring that real time data related to vaccination gets uploaded on Co-Win app, which forms the backbone of India's Covid-19 vaccination drive.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI).
india news

LIVE: PM Modi to speak in Rajya Sabha at around 10:30 am today, says PMO

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:20 AM IST
Budget session LIVE: In a departure from the norm, PM Modi is unlikely to reply to the debate on Motion of Thanks on President's address, in the Lok Sabha.
A man cycles past a graffiti covered wall amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on a street in Navi Mumbai on January 30. India has inoculated as many at 3.7 million beneficiaries, since the launch of a nationwide Covid-19 vaccination programme on January 16, the health ministry states.(Francis Mascarenhas / REUTERS)
india news

Zero Covid-19 cases in 32 Uttar Pradesh districts

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:16 AM IST
The only death was reported on Sunday was from Bahraich while the state’s active case count was 3,880.
READ FULL STORY
SDRF resumes rescue operations on Monday morning at Tapovan. (Photo: SDRF)
india news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Day after tragedy, multi-agency rescue operations on

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:18 AM IST
Uttarakhand Police and chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat have tweeted alerted people against rumours of another flood after reports of rescue operations halting due to the rise in water level on Sunday evening emerged.
Devotees perform evening prayers on the banks of Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati during the annual Hindu religious fair of Magh Mela in Allahabad. (AP)
india news

Tracing the Ganga's intricate waterweb

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:37 AM IST
In Uttarakhand, the Ganga and its tributaries pass through important tourist places like Rishikesh, Hardiwar, Rudraprayag and Karnaprayag.
A lab technician performs a step in the testing procedure to investigate the new strain of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).
india news

LIVE: France records 171 new Covid-19 deaths as toll nears 79,000

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:18 AM IST
The global tally of Covid-19 cases ad deaths are at over 106 million and 2.3 million respectively, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Fossil samples, including a spiral-shaped prehistoric creature called an Ammonite(right), are part of the On The Rocks show. (Image courtesy: CSMVS)
india news

IndiaMART CEO, 2 others booked for selling Govardhan Hill rocks online, probe on

PTI, Mathura
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:20 AM IST
According to the police, the website claimed that the rocks were "natural" and quoted its price as 5,175 per piece.
The Nanda Devi glacial burst caused an avalanche at Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday.(PTI)
india news

Glacier breach causes floods in Uttarakhand

By Kalyan Das, Jayashree Nandi, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:19 AM IST
  • Eyewitnesses recalled that such was the force of the water flowing and boulders rolling down from the upper reaches near Raini village that the under-construction Rishi Ganga dam was completely washed away.
Forest fire near Chillipam Monastery in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng. (@easterncomd/Twitter Photo)
india news

Indian Army helps authorities to control forest fire in Arunachal

ANI, West Kameng (arunachal Pradesh)
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:10 AM IST
The Eastern Command of the Indian Army in a tweet said the well-coordinated efforts of army and forest authorities and quick response averted catastrophic disaster.
According to Indian army commanders, there has been a marginal increase, new revetments and relocation of deployments between finger four and finger seven on north banks of Pangong Tso.
india news

India-China talk disengagement, PLA beefs up on LAC with more missiles, rockets

By Shishir Gupta, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:08 AM IST
According to national security planners, the PLA is undertaking fresh deployment and relocation of both troops and heavy equipment in all the three sectors with fresh constructions of revetments in finger area of Pangong Tso.
