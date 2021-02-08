News updates from HT: Experts point to climate change after Uttarakhand glacier burst and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Experts cite impact of climate crisis
Massive inundation in Uttarakhand’s Rishi Ganga valley caused by a suspected glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) on a clear winter’s day has unnerved scientists. GLOFs and resulting disasters downstream during extreme rainfall events in glacial regions are commonly forecast by scientists. Read more
Uttarakhand: Day after tragedy, multi-agency rescue operations on
The rescue operations at Uttarakhand's Chamoli, where a massive glacier burst led to an avalanche in which at least 10 died and over hundreds went missing, went overnight though the rise in water level partially halted the rescue operations at NTPC's 900-metre long Tapovan tunnel on Sunday evening. Read more
Govt to sell stakes in BHEL, two others next
India may consider Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (Bhel), Mecon Ltd and Andrew Yule and Co. Ltd among candidates for the next round of disinvestment pick, said two people aware of the development, requesting anonymity. Read more
A day after release from jail, Munawar Faruqui says 'justice will prevail'
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui said he has “full faith in judiciary” and was hopeful that “ justice will prevail”, after his release from the Indore Central jail on Saturday late night. Read more
Very few PhD students in top Indian institutes from SC, ST category: Data
The representation of students belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backwards Classes (OBC) categories in the PhD programmes of premier science institutions remains poor, according to data released by the ministry of education (MoE) in Rajya Sabha, on Thursday. Read more
‘Last 7-8 years, he has got at least 5-6 hundreds in all forms’: Gavaskar feels Kohli is 'due for a big score'
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has backed Virat Kohli to end his century drought in international cricket and is confident that a big score is around the corner for the India skipper. Read more
Step inside Meezaan’s house: See his huge sneaker collection, cameo by sister Alaviaa Jaaferi
Actor Meezaan gave a tour of his ‘messy’ room during an Instagram live on Sunday. As one of his fans requested to see his house, he obliged and showed them around. He began with his balcony, which housed his collection of potted plants. “I have done this up myself,” he said. Read more
Tamannaah Bhatia shows toned midriff and post-workout glow in new pic, seen yet?
Exercising in order to stay fit physically and mentally became a crucial part of everyone's lives since we started staying at home in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. See here
Watch: Daring rescue after Uttarakhand glacier burst; ITBP, Army deployed
Congress, not AIMIM, is BJP’s B-team in Gujarat: Owaisi
What is glacial lake outburst flood? What happened in Uttarakhand's Chamoli?
Uttarakhand glacier burst: 15 rescued from NTPC tunnel, says Chamoli Police
Mapping the Chamoli tragedy: How glacial breach in Uttarakhand triggered floods
Need Covid-19 vaccination details? CoWIN info now available on Aarogya Setu app
LIVE: PM Modi to speak in Rajya Sabha at around 10:30 am today, says PMO
Zero Covid-19 cases in 32 Uttar Pradesh districts
Tracing the Ganga's intricate waterweb
LIVE: France records 171 new Covid-19 deaths as toll nears 79,000
IndiaMART CEO, 2 others booked for selling Govardhan Hill rocks online, probe on
Glacier breach causes floods in Uttarakhand
- Eyewitnesses recalled that such was the force of the water flowing and boulders rolling down from the upper reaches near Raini village that the under-construction Rishi Ganga dam was completely washed away.
Indian Army helps authorities to control forest fire in Arunachal
India-China talk disengagement, PLA beefs up on LAC with more missiles, rockets
