IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Tamannaah Bhatia shows toned midriff and post-workout glow in new pic, seen yet?
Tamannaah Bhatia shares post-workout pic(Instagram/tamannaahspeaks)
Tamannaah Bhatia shares post-workout pic(Instagram/tamannaahspeaks)
health

Tamannaah Bhatia shows toned midriff and post-workout glow in new pic, seen yet?

  • Tamannaah Bhatia recently took to her Instagram account and shared a stunning image of herself while flaunting her toned midriff. The Baahubali actor's picture will kick away your Monday blues and urge you to start the week on a healthier note.
READ FULL STORY
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:30 AM IST

Exercising in order to stay fit physically and mentally became a crucial part of everyone's lives since we started staying at home in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Even though a lot of restrictions have been lifted now and everyone has started going out, the mindset of becoming fitter and achieving their goals has retained. Tamannaah Bhatia is one of those people. Yes, you can read that again.

The Baahubali actor has been sweating it hard in the gym to achieve her dream physique. She has also been sharing images of herself flaunting her lean figure and that post-workout glow in order to urge her fans to exercise as well. The latest picture that she shared left her followers impressed. The post shows Tamannaah standing in the gym and posing for the camera after a hard work out routine.

For her gym session, the actor opted to wear a salmon-coloured sports bra and flaunted her toned midriff. She teamed it with a pair of black high-waisted Yoga pants. To keep her hair off her face, Tamannaah tied them in a tight top bun and looked radiant with her after-workout glow. She shared the images on her Instagram account with the caption, "The body achieves what the mind believes. #SlowAndSteady #KeepGoing #postworkoutglow (sic)."

Doesn't this make you want to hit the gym as well and get back to the New Year resolutions that you made?

Tamannaah has been sharing a lot of videos from her gym sessions lately. Check out some of those videos:

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 release Action, which also starred Vishal Krishna Reddy in the lead role. Her upcoming projects include Bole Chudiya in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamannaah bhatia workout celebrity fitness
app
Close
Tamannaah Bhatia shares post-workout pic(Instagram/tamannaahspeaks)
Tamannaah Bhatia shares post-workout pic(Instagram/tamannaahspeaks)
health

Tamannaah Bhatia shows toned midriff and post-workout glow in new pic, seen yet?

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:30 AM IST
  • Tamannaah Bhatia recently took to her Instagram account and shared a stunning image of herself while flaunting her toned midriff. The Baahubali actor's picture will kick away your Monday blues and urge you to start the week on a healthier note.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Envy Anushka Sharma’s flat belly post pregnancy? Try these 5 simple Yoga asanas(Instagram/anushkasharma/arlenas_true_nature/sarahmoosavi)
Envy Anushka Sharma’s flat belly post pregnancy? Try these 5 simple Yoga asanas(Instagram/anushkasharma/arlenas_true_nature/sarahmoosavi)
health

Envy Anushka Sharma’s flat belly post pregnancy? Try these 5 simple Yoga asanas

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:47 PM IST
  • If Anushka Sharma was working right till the last trimester of her pregnancy, her post-pregnancy transformation and envious flat stomach is fitness goals too for all the new mommies out there. Check out these 5 Yoga exercises to lose that belly fat and whip up in shape
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Students from lower socio-economic groups participate lesser in sports

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:34 PM IST
New students to university were unlikely to take up a sport that they hadn't done previously, and confidence to try new activities declined with age.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gul Panag does Surya Namaskar in new video(Instagram/gulpanag )
Gul Panag does Surya Namaskar in new video(Instagram/gulpanag )
health

Gul Panag shows how to do Surya Namaskar in new video, here are its benefits

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:33 PM IST
  • In her latest fitness video, Gul Panag shows the correct way to do a Surya Namaskar. Her video will make you want to take that Yoga mat out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Study sheds light on coronavirus evolution during treatment of chronic infection

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:12 PM IST
In the study, the scientists assessed a male patient with a compromised immune system in the seventies who was infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Women at increased risk of fatal, nighttime cardiac arrest: Study

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:00 PM IST
Sudden cardiac arrest-also called sudden cardiac death-is an electrical disturbance of the heart rhythm that causes the heart to stop beating. People often confuse sudden cardiac arrest with a heart attack.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how adding vitamin C in diet can help cure bleeding gums

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:53 PM IST
A new study explores added advantages of Vitamin C consumption and advocates that adding it to daily diet could work wonders in healing bleeding gums.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Masaba Gupta talks about workouts and meals(Instagram/masabagupta)
Masaba Gupta talks about workouts and meals(Instagram/masabagupta)
health

Food and fitness: Masaba Gupta gets candid about body transformation

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:01 PM IST
  • Fashion designer Masaba Gupta recently had a question-answer session on Instagram where she spoke about her body transformation in grave detail. From what she eats in a day to how may times she works out, the designer revealed a lot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Kaizen method to cut back sugar consumption

By Medha Shri Dahiya, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:43 PM IST
There is nothing dramatic about this Japanese method, Kaizen, yet it works.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mandira Bedi does 1,000 squats(Instagram/mandirabedi)
Mandira Bedi does 1,000 squats(Instagram/mandirabedi)
health

Mandira Bedi started her weekend with 1,000 squats, you can read that again

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:27 AM IST
  • Mandira Bedi recently shared a video that showed the actor starting her day by doing 1,000 squats in one go. The mother-of-two is a true fitness enthusiast.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here's how calorie label on alcohol drinks may affect obesity(Unsplash)
Here's how calorie label on alcohol drinks may affect obesity(Unsplash)
health

There might be a connection between calorie label on alcohol drinks and obesity

ANI, Liverpool
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:11 AM IST
A new study has shown that the more knowledge a customer has about the caloric content of his drink, the more it has an effect on his consumption of alcohol.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Study on mice suggests childhood diet has lifelong impact(Unsplash)
Study on mice suggests childhood diet has lifelong impact(Unsplash)
health

What you ate as a child has a lifelong impact on your health, says new study

ANI, California
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:26 AM IST
A recent study has shown that the kind of food that one consumes as a child has a lifelong impact on them. If a child eats a lot of fat and sugar, it can alter their microbiome for life, even if they start eating healthier later.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study, now published in JAMA Pediatrics, is described as groundbreaking in its field.(Unsplash)
The study, now published in JAMA Pediatrics, is described as groundbreaking in its field.(Unsplash)
health

Risk of retinal disease halved in premature infants through supplements

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:56 PM IST
A Swedish study led by the University of Gothenburg shows that risk for a severe form of retinopathy of prematurity, which can cause blindness in extremely premature babies, was halved when the newborns were given a new supplement combining various fatty acids.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The findings of the study were published in the journal 'The Annals of Thoracic Surgery'.(Pixabay)
The findings of the study were published in the journal 'The Annals of Thoracic Surgery'.(Pixabay)
health

More patient deaths and fewer heart surgeries linked to 'Covid effect'

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:46 PM IST
Researchers during a new study have found a sharp decline in overall heart surgery volume and an unexplained increase in deaths after coronary artery bypass grafting, due to the effects of the ongoing Covid-19 health crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Given the high unemployment levels reported during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is concern about the pandemic's potential to similarly widen socioeconomic inequality.(Unsplash)
Given the high unemployment levels reported during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is concern about the pandemic's potential to similarly widen socioeconomic inequality.(Unsplash)
health

Vulnerable people harder hit by Covid aftermath

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:40 PM IST
Researchers report how the Covid-19 pandemic has increased socioeconomic inequality in the United States.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP