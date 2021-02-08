Tamannaah Bhatia shows toned midriff and post-workout glow in new pic, seen yet?
- Tamannaah Bhatia recently took to her Instagram account and shared a stunning image of herself while flaunting her toned midriff. The Baahubali actor's picture will kick away your Monday blues and urge you to start the week on a healthier note.
Exercising in order to stay fit physically and mentally became a crucial part of everyone's lives since we started staying at home in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Even though a lot of restrictions have been lifted now and everyone has started going out, the mindset of becoming fitter and achieving their goals has retained. Tamannaah Bhatia is one of those people. Yes, you can read that again.
The Baahubali actor has been sweating it hard in the gym to achieve her dream physique. She has also been sharing images of herself flaunting her lean figure and that post-workout glow in order to urge her fans to exercise as well. The latest picture that she shared left her followers impressed. The post shows Tamannaah standing in the gym and posing for the camera after a hard work out routine.
For her gym session, the actor opted to wear a salmon-coloured sports bra and flaunted her toned midriff. She teamed it with a pair of black high-waisted Yoga pants. To keep her hair off her face, Tamannaah tied them in a tight top bun and looked radiant with her after-workout glow. She shared the images on her Instagram account with the caption, "The body achieves what the mind believes. #SlowAndSteady #KeepGoing #postworkoutglow (sic)."
Doesn't this make you want to hit the gym as well and get back to the New Year resolutions that you made?
Tamannaah has been sharing a lot of videos from her gym sessions lately. Check out some of those videos:
On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 release Action, which also starred Vishal Krishna Reddy in the lead role. Her upcoming projects include Bole Chudiya in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamannaah Bhatia shows toned midriff and post-workout glow in new pic, seen yet?
- Tamannaah Bhatia recently took to her Instagram account and shared a stunning image of herself while flaunting her toned midriff. The Baahubali actor's picture will kick away your Monday blues and urge you to start the week on a healthier note.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Envy Anushka Sharma’s flat belly post pregnancy? Try these 5 simple Yoga asanas
- If Anushka Sharma was working right till the last trimester of her pregnancy, her post-pregnancy transformation and envious flat stomach is fitness goals too for all the new mommies out there. Check out these 5 Yoga exercises to lose that belly fat and whip up in shape
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Students from lower socio-economic groups participate lesser in sports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gul Panag shows how to do Surya Namaskar in new video, here are its benefits
- In her latest fitness video, Gul Panag shows the correct way to do a Surya Namaskar. Her video will make you want to take that Yoga mat out.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study sheds light on coronavirus evolution during treatment of chronic infection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women at increased risk of fatal, nighttime cardiac arrest: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how adding vitamin C in diet can help cure bleeding gums
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Food and fitness: Masaba Gupta gets candid about body transformation
- Fashion designer Masaba Gupta recently had a question-answer session on Instagram where she spoke about her body transformation in grave detail. From what she eats in a day to how may times she works out, the designer revealed a lot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kaizen method to cut back sugar consumption
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mandira Bedi started her weekend with 1,000 squats, you can read that again
- Mandira Bedi recently shared a video that showed the actor starting her day by doing 1,000 squats in one go. The mother-of-two is a true fitness enthusiast.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
There might be a connection between calorie label on alcohol drinks and obesity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What you ate as a child has a lifelong impact on your health, says new study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Risk of retinal disease halved in premature infants through supplements
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More patient deaths and fewer heart surgeries linked to 'Covid effect'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vulnerable people harder hit by Covid aftermath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox