News updates from HT: Experts warn as UK sees highest daily Covid-19 cases since January and all the latest news
‘Will get worse’: Experts warn as UK reports highest new Covid cases since Jan 22
As the United Kingdom prepares for dropping most of the pandemic-induced restrictions on July 19, experts are concerned about the government's approach amid rising cases of Covid-19. Read more
Outgoing Jharkhand governor says new governor to take a call on TAC row
Jharkhand’s outgoing governor Droupadi Murmu said Article 244 of the Constitution gives special powers to the governor and it should be respected by all. Read more
BCCI, SLC announce revised schedule for India vs Sri Lanka ODIs and T20Is
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Saturday announced the revised schedule of India’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. Read more
‘Relevant, riveting, real’: Smriti Irani shares video featuring Dilip Kumar, leaves netizens emotional
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7 at the age of 98. Since his demise, netizens are sharing tributes on different social media platforms. Read more
Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh welcome a baby boy: 'Our lives are complete'
On Saturday, cricketer Harbhajan Singh announced that he and actor Geeta Basra have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple is already parents to a daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha. Read more
India reaffirms commitment to Syria-led UN-facilitated political process
India reaffirmed its commitment to a Syrian-led & owned UN-facilitated political process. India said that this was to help bring long term security in the conflict-ridden region. Watch
Giant panda cub enjoys ‘fruitsicle’ as summer treat, clip is too cute to handle
Smriti Irani shares video featuring Dilip Kumar, leaves netizens emotional
US cop delivers food after arresting delivery driver during traffic stop. Watch
Two-year-old’s reaction on seeing the ocean for the first time is priceless