News updates from HT: FM announces 7 more measures for agri sector and all the latest news

Budget 2021: FM announces 7 more measures for agri sector

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday introduced nine more reforms for the agricultural sector as thousands of farmers continued their protest against the three farm laws on the borders of the national capital. Read more

PM Modi says India's 'self-reliant' budget brought in exceptional circumstances

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded India's budget for 2021-2022 introduced by the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He said that it has been introduced in exceptional circumstances, hinting at the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic which ravagedthe country's economy. Read more

Budget 2021: 'We have spent and we have spent', says Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman talked about the guiding philosophy behind this year's budget, as she held a post-budget press conference on Monday afternoon. Read more

Myanmar's military coup: What led to the detention of Aung San Suu Kyi?

Myanmar’s armed forces on Monday confirmed that they have carried a coup d’etat by detaining de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other politicians after weeks of heightened tensions owing to a disputed election. Read more

India vs England: Kohli, Pujara in line to break Gavaskar's age-old record

All eyes will be on India's batsmen as they take on England in a four-match Test series at home starting February 5. Most of the big guns had a quiet year in 2020 and will be looking to make amends for it. Read more

No country for old vehicles: All you need to know about scrappage policy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced a voluntary vehicle scrapping policy in Union Budget 2021 where vehicles will undergo fit test. Read more

Mandira Bedi on returning to gym after a year: 'It was like going dancing again'

Inspiring fans towards a fitter and healthier lifestyle, Saaho actor Mandira Bedi gave a glimpse of her machine workout as she returned to the gym after March 2020. From getting her cardio done right to nailing planks effortlessly and sweating it out through aerobic exercises, Mandira served Monday motivation in new fitness video and we are inspired to hit the grind despite the drop in temperature outside. Read more

What does Vamika mean? Find out meanings behind Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's daughter, other star kids' names

As Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli revealed their new born daughter's name on Monday, their fans flocked to google just what Vamika means. In case you were wondering too, here's a short and simple explanation of her name. Read more

Watch: Budget: Watch farmer leader Rakesh Tikait's reaction to FM Nirmala's speech

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who is one of those leading the stir at the borders of the national capital, commented on the Union Budget 2021. Watch here