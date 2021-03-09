News updates from HT: Free Covid-19 vaccine in govt facilities, says Sisodia in Delhi Budget and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Free Covid-19 vaccine for all in govt facilities: Sisodia in Delhi Budget 2021

Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) will continue to be available free of cost for people in government hospitals. Read more

DRDO develops AIP technology, Indian subs to be more silent and lethal

A day before INS Karanj attack submarine is inducted into Indian Navy, the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) conducted the final development test of Air Independent Propulsion. Read more

Ministries to highlight CVC role while approaching UPSC to discipline officers

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has asked all Union ministries and departments to highlight its role while approaching Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to seek advice on the quantum of penalty in disciplinary proceedings. Read more

Delhi Govt to provide scrapping incentives under Delhi EV Policy: Nitin Gadkari

Scrapping incentives, including up to ₹7,500 per vehicle for auto and light commercial vehicle, is being provided by the Delhi Government under Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2020, Parliament was informed on Monday. Read more

'Get rid of excuses': India coach Ravi Shastri reveals what captain Virat Kohli wanted from his team

India head coach Ravi Shastri has produced the goods for Team India in terms of results since he took over the reins from Anil Kumble. Shastri has the best record amongst all Team India head coaches, and under his reign, India recently won the Test series against Australia and England, despite going 1-0 down early on in the series. Read more

Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19, mom Neetu Kapoor assures fans 'he is on medication and recovering well'

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for the coronavirus, his mother Neetu Kapoor has confirmed. Neetu wrote in an Instagram post that Ranbir is on medication and recovering well. Read more

'Love is in the air' but Ibrahim Ali Khan 'can't breathe' as he steps out in red

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and his former wife Amrita Singh and also the younger brother to budding starlet Sara Ali Khan recently celebrated his twentieth birthday in Mumbai, and the who's who of Bollywood were in attendance. Read more

Oprah says Queen, Prince Philip didn't discuss Archie's 'dark skin' as Twitter's search for the 'racist royal' narrows

After her explosive interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry created a storm online, Oprah Winfrey has spoken about what Harry later revealed to her about the discussion on his son Archie's 'dark skin' with the royal family. Harry has a few clarifications to make. Read more

Mom’s emotional reaction to daughter getting a scholarship is beyond wholesome

A video of a mother’s wholesome reaction to her daughter getting her first collage acceptance letter and a scholarship has now left people grinning ear to ear. There is a possibility that the video will leave you happy too. Read more

Watch: ‘Cong polarised Assam's poll environment by aligning with AIUDF’: Himanta