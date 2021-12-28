News updates from HT: Govt says personnel in poll-bound states can take precaution dose, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Personnel deployed in poll-bound states to be eligible for precaution dose: Govt

The Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Tuesday personnel to be deployed in election duty in poll-bound states will be included in the category of frontline workers (FLWs) and will be eligible for the precaution dose of vaccine against the coronavirus disease. Read more

Missionaries of Charity row: Congress says BJP creating fake bogies of communalism

The Congress on Tuesday hit out at the Narendra Modi-led Central government over the alleged non-renewal of registration under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration of the Mother Teresa founded-Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata. Read more

Akhilesh Yadav pledges ₹ 5 lakh compensation for cyclists who die in roads accident

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday promised ₹5 lakh compensation for cyclists, who die in roads accident, and those killed in bull attacks if his party is voted back to power in Uttar Pradesh. Read more

Four nominated for ICC's Men's Test Player of 2021, India's star spinner makes cut

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday released the nominations for Men's Test Player of the Year 2021, which features India spinner R Ashwin. Read more

Why Tesla may further dominate world's biggest EV market come 2022

Tesla may have had to navigate through some choppy waters in China in recent months but it remains one of the most formidable players in the world's biggest electric vehicle market. Read more

Taapsee Pannu reveals other actors rejected Haseen Dillruba because of Vikrant Massey: ‘I was like, dude’

Taapsee Pannu delivered three films this year of which Haseen Dillruba remains one of the most talked about projects for the actor. She starred opposite Vikrant Massey in the romantic mystery thriller. Read more

Static or rotating? Optical illusion involving cubes puzzles people. Watch

Optical illusions are mind-boggling but at the same time, they are fun too. In fact, the Internet is filled with various kinds of videos and images of optical illusions that leave people puzzled, as well as, entertained. And this one involving two cubes is a perfect addition to that category. Read more

This one mistake can make you gain extra kilos

Making a small change in your daily diet can go a long way when it comes to weight loss. While there is no dearth of diets that promise to help you shed kilos at a quick pace, the lost weight comes back in no time, leaving you dismayed. Read more

