News updates from HT: Govt tells states, UTs to regulate crowds during festivals and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Centre asks states, UTs to take measures against Covid-19 during festivals

Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla on Friday wrote to all states and Union territories to take necessary measures in view of upcoming festivals of Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Easter and Eid-ul-Fitr as cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are on the rise across the country. Read more

Nagpur sees highest-ever daily spike in Covid-19 cases since 2020 at 4,095

Nagpur registered 4,095 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the highest since the beginning of the pandemic last year, 35 related deaths and 1,943 recoveries, taking the district’s caseload to 211,162, an official told news agency PTI on Friday. Read more

'During our good times and bad...': Bangladesh PM expresses gratitude to India

Bangladesh’s Sheikh Hasina on Friday expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit, and the people of India for supporting her country during its liberation war of 1971 and during ongoing the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

Suez blockage sets shipping rates racing, oil and gas tankers diverted away

Reeling from the blockage in the Suez Canal, shipping rates for oil product tankers have nearly doubled this week, and several vessels were diverted away from the vital waterway as a giant container ship remained wedged between both banks. Read more

Vaccine row escalates as France accuses UK of 'blackmail'

A row over Covid-19 vaccine access escalated Friday, with France accusing Britain of "blackmail" in its dealings with the EU, and Russia and China of misusing vaccines to boost their foreign policy clout. Read more

'Only a few players can do what he is doing across formats': Ian Bell lauds 'phenomenal' Rishabh Pant

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant showcased his talent with the bat once again on Friday as he smashed seven sixes and three fours to hammer 77 runs in 40 balls in the 2nd ODI against England in Pune. Pant came into the middle after India had lost captain Virat Kohli for 66, and needed someone to push on the accelerator. Read more

Saina movie review: Parineeti Chopra puts up a smashing show in over-simplistic biopic of a sports star

They say don't judge a book by its cover, and that's perfectly valid advice when you're watching Saina, the biopic of badminton player Saina Nehwal, starring Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. Read more

Kriti Sanon asks 'Salsa anyone?' as she raises the temperature in ₹13k dress

Kriti Sanon's latest social media posts can easily be blamed for the sweltering heat and rising temperature, because they are indeed flaming hot! Taking to her Instagram profile, the Barielly ki Barfi actor asked her fans, "Salsa anyone?", as she posed sexily in a multi coloured wrap dress. Read more

Facebook launches Holi-themed avatars, here's how you can get them

In celebration of Holi that’s taking place on March 29, Facebook has launched Holi-themed avatars. Facebook said there have been more than four million people in India who made over 6.6 million posts and comments about Holi in the past two weeks. Read more

NCT Bill row: Does it curtail elected Delhi govt's power. And what next?

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha. The bill gives primacy to the Lieutenant Governor over the elected government in the capital. Watch here