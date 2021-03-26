Nagpur sees highest-ever daily spike in Covid-19 cases since 2020 at 4,095

Nagpur registered 4,095 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the highest since the beginning of the pandemic last year, 35 related deaths and 1,943 recoveries, taking the district’s caseload to 211,162, an official told news agency PTI on Friday. Nearly 170,000 people have recovered so far, while the death toll and active cases have climbed to 4,819 and 36,936 respectively, the official also said.

On Thursday, the district witnessed a slight dip in its daily tally with 2,656 cases and on Wednesday, 3,717 people had tested positive for the viral disease—which had been the highest single-day figure till then.

Nagpur has been one of the worst affected districts in Maharashtra and has been contributing the maximum number of cases towards the state’s daily tally along with Mumbai and Pune district. Amid fears that the celebrations and gatherings during the upcoming festival of Holi on March 29 will become a Covid-19 super spreader, Nagpur Municipal commissioner Radhakrishnan B banned such celebrations and gatherings on March 28 and March 29 and also ordered the closure of all markets, hotels and restaurants on March 29. Only essential shops will be allowed to be kept open till 1pm.

Also Read| Maharashtra records 35,952 Covid cases; is first state to give over 5 mn doses

As the cases in Nagpur have been increasing for more than five weeks, the district administration imposed a complete one-week lockdown from March 15 to 21—allowing the functioning of only essential services such as vegetables and fruit shops, milk booths and medical stores among others. Only government offices in the district are allowed to function at a capacity of 25 per cent. However, in view of the very recent spike in Covid-19 cases since the last 10 days, authorities on March 20 extended the lockdown till March 31.

Maharashtra also saw its highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic on Thursday with 35,952 Covid-19 cases and 111 fatalities, according to the state health department’s bulletin. More than 100,000 people have tested positive in Maharashtra for the last four days. The Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Friday that Maharashtra along with Punjab and Kerala account for 73.64 per cent of the total active cases in India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON