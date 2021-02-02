News updates from HT: Govt to award ₹48k cr contract to HAL for Tejas jets and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Aero India: Govt to award ₹48k cr contract to HAL for 83 advanced Tejas jets
On the opening day of Aero India 2021 on February 3, the government will award state-owned plane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) a ₹48,000 crore contract to supply 83 LCA Mk-1A jets to the Indian Air Force, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday. Read more
Protests against farms laws won’t end anytime soon, says BKU’s Rakesh Tikait
Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait indicated on Tuesday the farmers’ protest against the three contentious laws will not end before October until they are repealed. Read more
After 5th sero survey, health minister Jain says don’t let your guard down
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday people should continue wearing masks and maintain Covid-19 appropriate behaviour even though more than half of the residents of the national capital exposed to coronavirus were found to have developed antibodies against it during the fifth serosurvey. The survey in the Capital showed that as many as 56.13% of the 28,000 people sampled were found to have developed antibodies against Sars-Cov-2. Read more
Pakistan Supreme Court orders Omar Saeed Sheikh to be moved to govt rest house
Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday directed authorities to move Omar Saeed Sheikh, one of three terrorists released by India in 1999 in exchange for a hijacked airliner, from his death row cell to a government rest house within two days. Read more
'Tears came down my eyes': VVS Laxman says he got 'emotional' when India beat Australia at Gabba
On January 19, 2021, the world saw perhaps the best day in India's Test cricket history. When Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma came out to bat on the final day of the fourth Test in Brisbane, the odds were stacked in the hosts' favour. Australia had not lost at Gabba in 32 years, and with India missing the likes of Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Hanuma Vihari in the batting line-up, the target of 328 seemed far away. Read more
TVS Jupiter ZX Disc with TVS intelliGO technology launched at ₹72,347
TVS Motor Company on Tuesday introduced the new Jupiter ZX Disc with TVS intelliGO technology. Jupiter has become the first two-wheeler in the company's portfolio to have received the new tech. It has been priced at ₹72,347 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available in the colour selection of Starlight Blue and Royal Wine. Read more
Alia Bhatt saying that she loves Ranbir Kapoor is the cutest thing ever, watch
Actor Alia Bhatt in an Instagram 'true or false' session on Tuesday gave her fans multiple clues about her relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor. Not only did Alia admit that she 'has dogs' now, she also said that she loves '8', which is Ranbir's favourite number. Read more
Twitter thread about quirky and funny contact names listed by people may leave you in splits
Many people are no strangers when it comes to saving their loved ones’ names in a quirky manner. If you are also guilty of doing the same, then this Twitter thread may make you laugh a bit too loud. Shared by Twitter user Jennifer Wortman, the post is one that you shouldn’t give a miss. Read more
Watch: ‘Ruckus inevitable if farmers’ issues not discussed’: Sanjay Raut attacks govt
Opposition parties slammed the government over their refusal to have a discussion on farm laws and the plight of protesting farmers today. Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that the leaders were free to raise the issue during the discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President's address on Wednesday. Watch here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of Kerala assembly election Sabarimala comes under spotlight once more
- One of the reasons for the drubbing of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the 2019 general election in which it lost all but one of the 20 Lok Sabha seats was the government’s handling of the temple issue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TDP Andhra president arrested for allegedly threatening YSRC leader
- The court remanded the TDP leader to 14-day judicial custody. He was later moved to Srikakulam district jail.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Delhi's 5th serosurvey, health minister Jain says don’t let guard down
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Govt to award ₹48k cr contract to HAL for 83 Tejas jets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm loan waiver scheme kicks off in Jharkhand, 9 lakh farmers to benefit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Devalsari likely to become Uttarakhand’s first biodiversity heritage site
- Villagers in most cases do not agree to a heritage site tag because it can restrict development activities. But in the case of Devalsari the villagers themselves sent a proposal seeking a heritage tag.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DMK walks out on first day of Tamil Nadu assembly session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aero India: Govt to award ₹48k cr contract to HAL for 83 advanced Tejas jets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crane tagged in Russia covers over 4300 km to reach Rajasthan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP MLA writes to Priyanka, says Punjab, Rajasthan govt shielding Mukhtar Ansari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 people missing in Darjeeling hills after car plunges into Teesta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Attacked by elephant when she was 3, 23-year-old finally gets compensation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam villagers perform ‘shradh’ ceremony for 36 vultures killed by poisoning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India tells Sri Lanka to honour pact after Colombo takes back port contract
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protests against farms laws won’t end anytime soon, says BKU’s Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox