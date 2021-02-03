News updates from HT: Greta Thunberg extends support to farmers' agitation

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

After Rihanna, Greta Thunberg extends support to farmers' protest

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg is the latest to extend support to farmers' protest at the borders of Delhi. Late on Tuesday, Thunberg tweeted about the protest along with an article that talks about internet cut at the protest sites. Read more

Covid-19 variant in UK picks up worrying South Africa mutation

A mutation of the coronavirus known as E484K and feared to make vaccines less effective has occurred spontaneously in the fast-spreading variant that has now taken hold in the United Kingdom, experts in the country said in their latest assessment of the outbreak. Read more

What is the actual fiscal stimulus in the budget?

If there is one point on which the Union Budget 2021-22 has received bipartisan praise, it is the fiscal transparency it has brought into budgetary calculations. Read more

Rain, thunderstorms likely today and tomorrow in northwestern India: IMD

A Western Disturbance is likely to cause widespread rain in northwestern, central, and parts of eastern India from Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said and issued a moderate intensity rain warning for Roorkee, Gangoh, and Saharanpur. Read more

NASA shares pretty pic of a pulsar, shares surprising fact

NASA shared a pretty picture of pulsar SXP 1062 on the official Instagram account of Chandra X-ray Observatory. Read more

James Anderson’s sweet swing of success in India

On the morning of his 157th appearance in Test cricket for England, James Anderson arrived a worried man at the ground in Galle. Read more

Rihanna, Greta Thunberg hailed by Richa Chadha, Lilly Singh for supporting farmer protests

Hours after international pop singer Rihanna shared a tweet about the ongoing farmer protests in India, social activist Greta Thunberg again expressed "solidarity" with the protests. Read more

Watch: India, England team practice ahead of first Test match in Chennai

Indian cricket team was seen practicing ahead of the upcoming test match. The team will play four test matches against England in India. Read more