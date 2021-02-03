Rain, thunderstorms likely today and tomorrow in northwestern India: IMD

A Western Disturbance is likely to cause widespread rain in northwestern, central, and parts of eastern India from Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said and issued a moderate intensity rain warning for Roorkee, Gangoh, and Saharanpur.

An induced cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan and adjoining western Rajasthan was likely to affect the weather in north-western India and the western Himalayan region from Tuesday night. “The confluence of south-westerlies in association with the Western Disturbance and lower level southeasterlies is very likely over the plains of northwest and adjoining areas of central India during February 3 to 5 [Wednesday to Friday],” the IMD said in a statement.

Under the influence of these systems, widespread light to moderate rainfall or snow with isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and hail was likely in the western Himalayan region until Friday.

Heavy rainfall or snowfall is also expected in Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday and Thursday and Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

Moderate rain or thundershowers with isolated lightning and hailstorm is likely in northwestern India from Wednesday to Friday and in Madhya Pradesh, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand on Thursday and Friday.

“It will be an intense Western Disturbance, which is likely to impact a very large area from northwest to east India. Rain and thunderstorms are likely in the entire stretch,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, National Weather Forecasting Centre.

The Western Disturbance will bring rain to the plains also because there is an induced cyclonic circulation over western Rajasthan. “There is also moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea. Rain will begin from Wednesday night. Light to moderate rain is likely in Delhi-NCR [National Capital Region] on February 4 [Thursday] and over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on February 4 and 5 [Thursday and Friday],” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre.