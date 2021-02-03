IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / NASA shares pretty pic of a pulsar, shares surprising fact
The image has now prompted people to share various comments.(Instagram/@nasachandraxray)
The image has now prompted people to share various comments.(Instagram/@nasachandraxray)
trending

NASA shares pretty pic of a pulsar, shares surprising fact

“Fascinating information,” read one comment under the share.
READ FULL STORY
By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:22 AM IST

NASA shared a pretty picture of pulsar SXP 1062 on the official Instagram account of Chandra X-ray Observatory. The stunning snapshot and the interesting information posted along with it have fascinated netizens. Learning more about what pulsars are and why this one is so unique may leave you amused too.

"Pulsars are roughly 20 kilometers in diameter. The bright source on the right-hand side of this image is pulsar SXP 1062 and it rotates surprisingly slowly — about once every 18 minutes. What's the fastest pulsar known? That's PSR J1748-2446ad and it rotates 716 times per second!" reads the text which was shared alongside the image.

This young pulsar, which is between 10,000 and 40,000 years old, is located in a supernova remnant in the Small Magellanic Cloud, a dwarf galaxy near the Milky Way, states a blog post shared by NASA.

Astronomers are super interested in the pulsar SXP 1062 because of its unusually slow spinning speed, especially since it is very young from an astronomical perspective. "Assuming that it was born with rapid spin, it is a mystery why SXP 1062 has been able to slow down by so much, so quickly," reads a line in NASA's blog post.

In this photograph, the unique pulsar is the bright white source on the right side. A star-forming region is shown on the left side of the image. Check out this scene from space below:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has accumulated nearly 17,000 likes and has also amassed many comments. Here's what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, "Wow".

Another individual wrote, "'I'm amazed". “Fascinating information,” read one comment under the share.

What are your thoughts on this?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram post

Related Stories

'The galaxy pictured in this Hubble image is estimated to be 59 million light-years away,' reads a part of the post shared by Hubble Space telescope's Instagram account.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
'The galaxy pictured in this Hubble image is estimated to be 59 million light-years away,' reads a part of the post shared by Hubble Space telescope's Instagram account.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
trending

Start your day by looking at some ‘cosmic sparkle’. Check out NASA’s post

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:27 AM IST
This image was shared on the official Instagram account of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Mannequins with balloon heads representing customers are seen on chairs at tables.(REUTERS)
Mannequins with balloon heads representing customers are seen on chairs at tables.(REUTERS)
trending

Restaurateur in Belgium misses her customers, decides to serve mannequins

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Therese Mahieu began serving glasses of red wine to dummies with wigs, hats and scarves sitting at the bar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog.(AP)
Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog.(AP)
trending

Punxsutawney Phil ‘predicts’ 6 more weeks of winter during Groundhog Day event

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:43 AM IST
The annual event of Groundhog Day has its origin in a German legend about a furry rodent. Records dating to the late 1800s show Phil has predicted longer winters more than 100 times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image has now prompted people to share various comments.(Instagram/@nasachandraxray)
The image has now prompted people to share various comments.(Instagram/@nasachandraxray)
trending

NASA shares pretty pic of a pulsar, shares surprising fact

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:22 AM IST
“Fascinating information,” read one comment under the share.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a cute canine chilling on the couch.(Reddit/@Dancisco23)
The image shows a cute canine chilling on the couch.(Reddit/@Dancisco23)
trending

Elderly doggo making puppy eyes proves that age is just a number. Watch

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:35 AM IST
This recording was shared on the subreddit ‘aww’ and watching it may make you say the same.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a 3D printed house.(Zillow.com)
The image shows a 3D printed house.(Zillow.com)
trending

3D printed house available for sale in the US. Can you guess how much it costs?

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:36 PM IST
The residential property at Riverhead in New York was listed on Zillow, an online real estate marketplace.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Tobie Hatfield and Matthew Walzer.(Nike.com)
The image shows Tobie Hatfield and Matthew Walzer.(Nike.com)
trending

Meet Matthew Walzer, the inspiration behind Nike’s hands-free shoes FlyEase

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:43 PM IST
Matthew Walzer wrote to Nike back in 2012 hoping that the brand “will consider being the forerunner in producing athletic shoes that will make the difference in the quality of so many lives”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The puppies chase soft toys and each other around a toy football field during the three-hour event.(Twitter/@DAWS_CT)
The puppies chase soft toys and each other around a toy football field during the three-hour event.(Twitter/@DAWS_CT)
trending

‘Puppy Bowl:’ Doggos ‘face off’ in event to promote adoption ahead of Super Bowl

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:52 PM IST
Teams 'Ruff' and 'Fluff' face off in the 16th annual event, with actor Dan Schachner acting as referee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Due to safety precautions regarding COVID-19 transmission, the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club has said there will be no public attendance for the 2021 event. However, the club's inner circle will make the trek to Gobblers Knob on Tuesday, Feb. 2, for the 135th celebration that will be broadcast via television, internet and live-streamed.(AP)
Due to safety precautions regarding COVID-19 transmission, the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club has said there will be no public attendance for the 2021 event. However, the club's inner circle will make the trek to Gobblers Knob on Tuesday, Feb. 2, for the 135th celebration that will be broadcast via television, internet and live-streamed.(AP)
trending

Groundhog Day: Not snow nor pandemic keeps Punxsutawney Phil from his job

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:10 PM IST
The spectacle that is Groundhog Day at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, will still go on but because of the coronavirus pandemic, revelers won't be able to see him and celebrate in person: This year, it's all virtual.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Now I aim to scale the top seven highest peaks of the world," Nitish Singh said.(ANI)
"Now I aim to scale the top seven highest peaks of the world," Nitish Singh said.(ANI)
trending

Gorakhpur man unfurls national flag at Africa's Kilimanjaro peak

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:53 PM IST
Nitish Singh scaled a height of 5,895 meters above sea level and unfurled the Indian tricolor flag at the mountain on January 26.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People shared their hilarious examples of contact names in the comments section along with the equally funny stories. (representational image)(Unsplash)
People shared their hilarious examples of contact names in the comments section along with the equally funny stories. (representational image)(Unsplash)
trending

Twitter thread of odd contact names listed by netizens may leave you in splits

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:48 PM IST
From quirky names by their kids to odd ones by their spouses, the tweets are too amusing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Motorcycle stuntman Pedro Aldana fixes his brakes during an exhibition in the Ojo de Agua neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela. The 33-year-old makes a living with his shows, inspiring his young fans who flock to his shop, where he teaches them to change the oil and tune up their bicycles. (AP)
Motorcycle stuntman Pedro Aldana fixes his brakes during an exhibition in the Ojo de Agua neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela. The 33-year-old makes a living with his shows, inspiring his young fans who flock to his shop, where he teaches them to change the oil and tune up their bicycles. (AP)
trending

'It's an art': Venezuelan biker shares passion for motorcycle aerobics

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Despite life's obstacles, Aldana — a natural-born showman who performs in wild checkered clothes and dyed green hair.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Kylie holding Stormi.(Instagram/@kyliejenner)
The image shows Kylie holding Stormi.(Instagram/@kyliejenner)
trending

Kylie Jenner shares adorable video on Stormi's third birthday

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:49 PM IST
As the clip starts, it shows the little one playing with her mom's face. The video also shows Kylie touching Stormi's little feet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Maya the Samoyed.(Instagram/@mayapolarbear)
The image shows Maya the Samoyed.(Instagram/@mayapolarbear)
trending

Human gives doggo imaginary treats, her precious expression may make you gush

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:19 AM IST
In the clip the smart doggo Maya keeps on having the treats till the fourth time and then gives an adorable reaction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra shared the image on her Instagram.(Instagram/@priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra shared the image on her Instagram.(Instagram/@priyankachopra)
trending

Priyanka Chopra poses as 'White Tiger' with doggo 'cub' Diana

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:15 AM IST
The picture sees the former Miss World dressed in a white-tiger print dress holding her dog's leash as the two pose in their balcony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After chatting with each other for five months, the two decided to Skype.(Instagram/@humansofbombay)
After chatting with each other for five months, the two decided to Skype.(Instagram/@humansofbombay)
trending

Humans of Bombay posts tale of couple which proves that love can blossom beyond

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:42 AM IST
“Such a cute story,” read one comment under the share.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP