News updates from HT: Gurugram's Iffco Chowk flyover closed for traffic and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Gurugram: Iffco Chowk flyover closed for traffic after retaining wall collapses
The Iffco Chowk flyover (Delhi to Gurugram side) was closed for traffic on Monday morning after a portion of its retaining wall collapsed, news agency ANI reported. Read More
After gap of 4 months, Jagannath temple in Puri reopens for all devotees
The famous Jagannath temple in Puri reopened on Monday after four months for people outside of the pilgrim town if they were carrying a negative RT-PCR report or Covid-19 vaccination certificate. Read More
Panjshir, Afghanistan's valley of resistance, remains a challenge for Taliban
The stage is set for a decisive battle in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, which has never been under the Taliban's control. Read More
‘India have dealt a psychological blow to them’: Gavaskar says England need to make ‘superhuman effort’ to bounce back
Unlike the previous England tours, Team India in 2021 looks much better in terms of balance and bowling attack. Read More
BellBottom 1st weekend box office: Akshay Kumar's film mints ₹12.65 cr, beats Roohi's opening haul
Akshay Kumar's BellBottom has collected ₹12.65 crore over the four-day extended weekend. Read More
Gauri Khan serves a boss lady look in monotone pantsuit for a shoot, Farah Khan reacts
Film producer, India's leading design magnate and Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan's sartorial sense is a mix of elegance and modern aesthetics. Gauri recently featured in a photoshoot for a luxury lifestyle brand, Arnaya, and painted a beautiful image in a co-ord monotone attire. Read More
Mercedes AMG GLE 63 Coupe launched in India. Check out price, power and more
Mercedes-Benz India on Monday drove in its AMG GLE 63 Coupe at ₹2.07 crore (ex showroom) in a bid to further bolster its lineup of performance cars in the country. Read More
Man creates Harley Quinn figurine entirely from balloons. Watch amazing clip
A bunch of balloons can easily put a smile on one’s face whether they are eight or eighty. Read More
Does Joe Biden trust the Taliban? Watch US President’s reply to reporter
US president Joe Biden answered a reporter when asked if he trusted the Taliban. Watch