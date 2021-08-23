Gurugram: Iffco Chowk flyover closed for traffic after retaining wall collapses

The Iffco Chowk flyover (Delhi to Gurugram side) was closed for traffic on Monday morning after a portion of its retaining wall collapsed, news agency ANI reported. The area has was flooded on Sunday due to heavy rainfall, which lasted for five hours.

The flyover was inaugurated in 2019. It helps commuters travelling from Jaipur, Manesar, Sukhrali, Sector 17/18 road by offering a U-turn towards MG Road and Rajiv Chowk without approaching the congested Iffco Chowk junction.

The four-lane flyover is 917 metres long and has four continuous spans of 21 metres each.

Gurugram has been experiencing heavy rainfall over the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast “generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers” for Monday. The skies are expected to clear up from Tuesday.

During the downpour on Saturday, heavy waterlogging was also reported on the dividing road of sectors 3 and 5, Sushant Lok-1, Narsinghpur-Khandsa stretch on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, and Rezangla Chowk-Sector 5 stretch.

Iffco Chowk junction had far higher rainwater accumulation than usual despite moderate rainfall and was the worst-affected area on Saturday.

Iffco Chowk is arguably the busiest junction in Gurugram, as it not only carries traffic from New Delhi into the city and vice versa but is also an opening to the malls and corporate offices located on MG Road.