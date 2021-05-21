News updates from HT: Harsh Vardhan terms claims of underreporting of Covid data a 'travesty' and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Such a travesty': Harsh Vardhan to Chidambaram's doubt over India's Covid data

Nothing but political compulsions are forcing Congress leader P Chidambaram to express unnecessary doubts over India's Covid-19 figures, Union minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said. Read more here.

Karnataka extends Covid-19 lockdown by 14 days till June 7

Karnataka on Friday extended the Covid-19 lockdown from May 24 for 14 days till 6am on June 7. Read more here.

Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband Raja Chaudhary wants her to reconcile with estranged husband Abhinav Kohli

Raja Chaudhary has said that he wouldn't want to comment on his ex-wife Shweta Tiwari and her estranged husband's private lives, but hoped for a reconciliation between the two. Shweta and Abhinav Kohli have been at loggerheads over their son, Reyansh. Read more here.

'I would just wait': Wriddhiman Saha backs Rishabh Pant as 'India's first-choice keeper in England'

Now as India travel to England for the highly-anticipated World Test Championship final and the following five-match Test series, both Saha and Pant are named in the squad. But Saha believes that Pant has earned the right to be India's first-choice-keeper. Read more here.

'Even a single death worries us': Nurses on challenges of working in Covid wards

Don’t click on ‘Remind me later’: 5 software that you need to update right away

Most of us have clicked on “Remind me later” at least once on our devices when it comes to software and system updates. We might have saved ourselves a little time but it might lead to some grave consequences later. Read more here.