News updates from HT: Harsh Vardhan to get vaccinated and all the latest news

Health minister Harsh Vardhan to take Covid-19 vaccine shot today

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan is likely to take the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine shot on Tuesday morning. Read more.

Rain, snow in Western Himalayas all of March first week: IMD

Consecutive Western Disturbances are likely to bring light snow and rain to the Western Himalayan region till March 7, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Read more.

Supreme Court judges, sitting and former, and their family members will get Covid-19 vaccine shots starting from today, a day after India began the second phase of vaccination with Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking his first dose of Covaxin at AIIMS. Read more.

Janhvi Kapoor slays in spaghetti strap thigh-slit dress at Roohi promotions

You can never go wrong with a sexy black dress and that is why it is a must-have in every wardrobe. Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's latest pictures and you will know why we are saying this. Read more.

Virat Kohli one century away from surpassing Ricky Ponting and creating world record

India captain Virat Kohli will be on the verge of surpassing former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and create a world record when he steps out to bat in the upcoming fourth Test against England at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad which begins from Thursday. Kohli has scored two fifties in the series but has not been able to convert it to a hundred yet. Read more.

Did you know Tiger Shroff's handsome looks come from his Gujarati, Turk, Belgian roots?

Actor Tiger Shroff, whose real name is Jai Hemant Shroff, made his movie debut in 2014's Heropanti. Since then, he has carved a niche for himself as a dependable action star. He has successfully starred in two Baaghi films and will soon begin work on the next one. On his birthday on Tuesday, here's a look at his family background. Read more.

