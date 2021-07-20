News updates from Hindustan Times: Health secy Rajesh Bhushan to address floor leaders on Covid and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan to address floor leaders on Covid-19 situation

The Union health secretary will address floor leaders of political parties on Covid-19 on Tuesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Read more.

Assam doctor infected with two Covid variants

A woman doctor in Assam was infected with two different variants of Sars-Cov-2 virus at the same time, tests at regional medical research centre (RMRC) in Dibrugarh of Indian Council for Medical Research has shown. Read more.

Pak blames Indian spies for abduction of Afghan envoy's daughter, Kabul responds

A serious crime in Pakistan has led to a major international face-off. Days after Afghan ambassador to Pakistan claimed that his daughter was kidnapped and assaulted in Islamabad, a Pakistani minister said that there was no abduction, and it was all a conspiracy by Indian agency R&AW to defame the nation. Watch here.

Watch: Car gets stuck as road caves in after heavy rain, pulled out using crane

Heavy rainfall caused a street to cave in on Monday in Delhi. A car got stuck in the hole in Delhi’s Dwarka area after downpour. The car was pulled out using a crane and no injuries were reported. Watch here.

US eases travel advisory for India, urges citizens to reconsider travelling

The US has upgraded its travel advisory for India and urged citizens to reconsider travelling to the country in view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. The travel advisory has been lowered from the highest Level 4 to Level 3. The Level 4 restriction bans any travel from the specified country and the Level 3 restriction urges people to reconsider travel. Read more.

Raj Kundra arrested for allegedly making porn: What we know so far

Raj Kundra, businessman and husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, has been arrested by the Mumbai Police along with 11 other people for their alleged involvement in creating pornographic films and publishing them through apps, police said. Read more.

Priyanka Chopra thanks Nick Jonas, shares pics of her quiet birthday celebrations as she soaks up the sun by a pool

Actor Priyanka Chopra has thanked her husband Nick Jonas and everyone else for their wishes on her birthday. The actor had a quiet birthday in London where she is shooting for her upcoming projects. Read more.

Ind vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: India eye win to surpass Australia & Pakistan, create world record

India started the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka with a thumping 7-wicket win at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The victory was India's 92nd in ODIs against the island nation and it's a rivalry that the 'Men in Blue' have dominated over the past decade and a half. Read more.