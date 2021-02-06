IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / News updates from HT: Heavy police deployment on Haryana highways amid farmers' chakka jam call and all the latest news
Farmers block the Krishna Chowk at Bachgehra Road in Gurugram that affects traffic going towards Delhi.(Vipin Kumar/HT Photo )
Farmers block the Krishna Chowk at Bachgehra Road in Gurugram that affects traffic going towards Delhi.(Vipin Kumar/HT Photo )
india news

News updates from HT: Heavy police deployment on Haryana highways amid farmers' chakka jam call and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:20 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Heavy police deployment on Haryana highways amid farmers’ chakka jam call

Heavy police deployment has been made on the Chandigarh-Delhi national highway number 44 ahead of the three-hour chakka jam (traffic blockade) called by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha from 12 noon to 3pm on Saturday against the internet shutdown at the protest sites. Read more

Judiciary has always interpreted Constitution positively, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the Supreme Court for hearing cases virtually even during the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19). Read more

Expect double-digit, 11% plus growth in the coming year, says S Jaishankar

Minister of external affairs Dr S Jaishankar said on Saturday the country expects to witness growth in double digits in the next fiscal year. “Our expectation is that we will get double-digit 11% plus growth in the coming year," he said. Read more

'Fielding coach needs to give these situations': Sunil Gavaskar not happy after India drop Ben Stokes twice in two overs

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and former England opener Mark Butcher were not pleased with India off-spinner R Ashwin for dropping the caught and bowled opportunity of Ben Stokes. Read more

Susan Sarandon, Oscar-winning actor, is latest Hollywood name 'standing in solidarity' with Indian farmers

Susan Sarandon, Hollywood star with multiple awards to her name, has voiced her support towards the farmers protesting against the three farm laws in India. Read more

Priyanka Chopra in 60k blouse and lowers shows how to do an all-black look

For a recent shoot, Priyanka Chopra opted to wear an OTT black silk blouse which she teamed with a matching lower. The Miss World 2000 taught us the correct way to do an all-black look with her ensemble. Read more

Farmers' stir: Security tightened, many metro stations shut ahead of chakka jam

Delhi Police has deployed additional security in view of 'chakka jam' called by farmers. Police intensified vigil at city borders to deal with situation arising out of 'chakka jam’. Watch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Badal said that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has started a helpline number on which the people at the protest can report for their missing members.(ANI)
Badal said that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has started a helpline number on which the people at the protest can report for their missing members.(ANI)
india news

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh failed to perform responsibility towards farmers: SAD

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:25 PM IST
"It is CM Amarinder Singh's responsibility to ensure that cases registered against innocent youth of Punjab are withdrawn. They've been imprisoned without any FIR," SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Guardsmen stand at a Covid-19 vaccination site at Yankee Stadium, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York.(AP Photo)
National Guardsmen stand at a Covid-19 vaccination site at Yankee Stadium, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York.(AP Photo)
india news

Vaccinations pick pace, new mutants found: Covid-19 updates from India and world

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:20 PM IST
The cases worldwide have shot up to 10,510,796 and 2,299,388 fatalities have been recorded due to the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University’s virus tracker.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MNS chief Raj Thackeray.(HT_Photo)
MNS chief Raj Thackeray.(HT_Photo)
india news

Raj Thackeray to appear before court in vandalism case

By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:17 PM IST
The court last month summoned Thackeray over an alleged provocative speech before the vandalization in January 2014 by MNS activists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The minister said the Telangana has not reported any cases related to the new strain of Coronavirus that has recently been found in the United Kingdom.(Pratham Gokhale/HT file photo. Representative image)
The minister said the Telangana has not reported any cases related to the new strain of Coronavirus that has recently been found in the United Kingdom.(Pratham Gokhale/HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

Telangana reports 161 new Covid-19 cases, total count reaches 295,431

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:08 PM IST
The number of coronavirus disease cases in Telangana has increased to 2,95,431, including 2,91,846 discharges; India's tally has reached 1,08,14,304.
READ FULL STORY
Close
These 34 women personnel were inducted in the elite CoBRA wing during the 35th Raising Day of the force’s 88th Mahila Battalion, the first all-women battalion in the world.(HT Photo/CRPF)
These 34 women personnel were inducted in the elite CoBRA wing during the 35th Raising Day of the force’s 88th Mahila Battalion, the first all-women battalion in the world.(HT Photo/CRPF)
india news

In a first, 34 CRPF women commandos inducted into elite anti-Maoist CoBRA unit

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:57 PM IST
These women personnel from CRPF’s 6 Mahila Battalions will undergo a strenuous CoBRA pre-induction training for three months, the force said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health workers prepare the emergency medicine counter in the Covid-19 vaccination room at the Super Speciality Hospital.(Bloomberg)
Health workers prepare the emergency medicine counter in the Covid-19 vaccination room at the Super Speciality Hospital.(Bloomberg)
india news

BMC expected to get third vaccine consignment next week

By Rupsa Chakraborty, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:29 PM IST
The civic body has around 17,50,00 Covishield and Covaxin doses. As the BMC has started inoculating both healthcare workers and frontline workers, it requires around 50,00,00 vaccine shots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers block the Krishna Chowk at Bachgehra Road in Gurugram that affects traffic going towards Delhi.(Vipin Kumar/HT Photo )
Farmers block the Krishna Chowk at Bachgehra Road in Gurugram that affects traffic going towards Delhi.(Vipin Kumar/HT Photo )
india news

News updates from HT: Heavy police deployment on Haryana highways

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:20 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
S jaishankar addressing the media in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada on Saturday.(ANI Photo )
S jaishankar addressing the media in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada on Saturday.(ANI Photo )
india news

Expect double-digit, 11% plus growth in the coming year, says S Jaishankar

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Jaishankar also said that Indian military commanders have held nine rounds of talks with their Chinese counterparts during the past one year and they will continue in future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Modi was scheduled to reply in the Lok Sabha on Friday, but disruptions washed out three consecutive days of proceedings.
Prime Minister Modi was scheduled to reply in the Lok Sabha on Friday, but disruptions washed out three consecutive days of proceedings.
india news

Judiciary has always interpreted Constitution positively, says PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:15 PM IST
  • The Prime Minister also lauded the high court and district courts for carrying out a large number of e-proceedings during the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The protest sites are under multi-layered barricading with barbed wiring on top, concrete walls, trenches, nails boards drilled onto roads, and netting to stop pelted stones. (Representative Image)(ANI)
The protest sites are under multi-layered barricading with barbed wiring on top, concrete walls, trenches, nails boards drilled onto roads, and netting to stop pelted stones. (Representative Image)(ANI)
india news

Farmers' agitation: Normal vehicular movement in Delhi ahead of chakka jam

By karn pratap singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:52 AM IST
Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur border points, where thousands of farmers have been camping against the three farm laws for 73 days, continue to remain closed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmer unions have appealed to keep the protests peaceful.(Bloomberg)
Farmer unions have appealed to keep the protests peaceful.(Bloomberg)
india news

Chakka Jam: Delhi-Chandigarh highway blocked at 3 places in Haryana

By Neeraj Mohan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Karnal
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:01 PM IST
  • Protesting farmer unions have asked local farmers to ensure the Saturday protests remain peaceful and the movement of ambulances, marriage parties and media persons is allowed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
During the discussions, in the HLD, the ministers emphasized the importance of global cooperation and solidarity in a post-Covid-19 era and agreed for further deepening of bilateral trade and investment relationship through a series of regular engagements, aiming at quick deliverable for the businesses in these tough times.(REUTERS)
During the discussions, in the HLD, the ministers emphasized the importance of global cooperation and solidarity in a post-Covid-19 era and agreed for further deepening of bilateral trade and investment relationship through a series of regular engagements, aiming at quick deliverable for the businesses in these tough times.(REUTERS)
india news

First India-EU high-level dialogue on trade, investment held

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:40 AM IST
Commitment to the establishment of this Dialogue was a major outcome of the 15th India-EU Leader's Summit held in July 2020, with an objective for ministerial-level guidance towards the bilateral trade and investment relations, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Supreme Court of India.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
File photo: Supreme Court of India.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
india news

No alimony when man not of marriageable age

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:32 AM IST
A Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, was left amused when advocate Rachitta Priyanka Rai unfolded the facts of her case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Sunny Leone is vacationing in Kerala.
Actor Sunny Leone is vacationing in Kerala.
india news

Sunny Leone, vacationing in Kerala, questioned by police for missing 2 events

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:10 AM IST
Sunny Leone, who is vacationing in Kerala for about a month, told the crime branch of Kerala police that she missed the events in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Makeshift barricading with barbed wires at Singhu Border.(PTI)
Makeshift barricading with barbed wires at Singhu Border.(PTI)
india news

Drones, high alert: Delhi turns into a fortress as farmers call 'chakka jam'

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:07 PM IST
  • However, farmers leaders have said the chakka jam, which will begin from 12pm to 3pm, will not affect Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP