News updates from HT: Heavy police deployment on Haryana highways amid farmers' chakka jam call and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Heavy police deployment on Haryana highways amid farmers’ chakka jam call
Heavy police deployment has been made on the Chandigarh-Delhi national highway number 44 ahead of the three-hour chakka jam (traffic blockade) called by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha from 12 noon to 3pm on Saturday against the internet shutdown at the protest sites. Read more
Judiciary has always interpreted Constitution positively, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the Supreme Court for hearing cases virtually even during the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19). Read more
Expect double-digit, 11% plus growth in the coming year, says S Jaishankar
Minister of external affairs Dr S Jaishankar said on Saturday the country expects to witness growth in double digits in the next fiscal year. “Our expectation is that we will get double-digit 11% plus growth in the coming year," he said. Read more
'Fielding coach needs to give these situations': Sunil Gavaskar not happy after India drop Ben Stokes twice in two overs
Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and former England opener Mark Butcher were not pleased with India off-spinner R Ashwin for dropping the caught and bowled opportunity of Ben Stokes. Read more
Susan Sarandon, Oscar-winning actor, is latest Hollywood name 'standing in solidarity' with Indian farmers
Susan Sarandon, Hollywood star with multiple awards to her name, has voiced her support towards the farmers protesting against the three farm laws in India. Read more
Priyanka Chopra in ₹60k blouse and lowers shows how to do an all-black look
For a recent shoot, Priyanka Chopra opted to wear an OTT black silk blouse which she teamed with a matching lower. The Miss World 2000 taught us the correct way to do an all-black look with her ensemble. Read more
Farmers' stir: Security tightened, many metro stations shut ahead of chakka jam
Delhi Police has deployed additional security in view of 'chakka jam' called by farmers. Police intensified vigil at city borders to deal with situation arising out of 'chakka jam’. Watch
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh failed to perform responsibility towards farmers: SAD
Vaccinations pick pace, new mutants found: Covid-19 updates from India and world
Raj Thackeray to appear before court in vandalism case
Telangana reports 161 new Covid-19 cases, total count reaches 295,431
In a first, 34 CRPF women commandos inducted into elite anti-Maoist CoBRA unit
BMC expected to get third vaccine consignment next week
- The Prime Minister also lauded the high court and district courts for carrying out a large number of e-proceedings during the coronavirus pandemic.
Farmers' agitation: Normal vehicular movement in Delhi ahead of chakka jam
Chakka Jam: Delhi-Chandigarh highway blocked at 3 places in Haryana
- Protesting farmer unions have asked local farmers to ensure the Saturday protests remain peaceful and the movement of ambulances, marriage parties and media persons is allowed.
First India-EU high-level dialogue on trade, investment held
No alimony when man not of marriageable age
Sunny Leone, vacationing in Kerala, questioned by police for missing 2 events
Drones, high alert: Delhi turns into a fortress as farmers call 'chakka jam'
- However, farmers leaders have said the chakka jam, which will begin from 12pm to 3pm, will not affect Delhi.
