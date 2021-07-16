News updates from HT: Heavy rainfall in Mumbai, key areas waterlogged and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Heavy rains continue in Mumbai, major areas of city waterlogged

Mumbai woke up to overcast skies on Friday as the heavy rainfall continued overnight, leaving several parts of the city waterlogged by the morning. Read More

Covid-19 third wave likely by August-end, will be less severe than second: ICMR

Covid-19 third wave may hit India at the end of August and will not be as deadly as the second one, a top doctor has told a television news channel. Read More

Spate of burglaries the latest bane for Delhi

“You are a father of two. You have no criminal record. Why did you decide to rob and murder her?” a Delhi Police officer posted at the Vasant Vihar police station on Monday asked Suraj Budhe, 36, arrested for the July 6 murder of Kitty Kumaramangalam, 70. Read More

EU sets Uyghur and Hong Kong conditions for investment agreement

The members of the European Parliament have underlined the conditions to be met before the legislature gives its consent to the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI). Read More

'Scores at lightning pace, can be next finisher after Dhoni': Sivaramakrishnan names India's 'key' in white-ball cricket

There are few better experts than former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan to talk about young and upcoming Indian cricketers. Read More

Shilpa Shetty grooving to Chura Ke Dil Mera at gym is perfect workout energy

Move over motivational music while working out in the gym as Shilpa Shetty Kundra sets workout spaces on fire with her signature pelvic thrusts while grooving to Hungama 2 song, Chura Ke Dil Mera, in athleisure wear. Read More

Kareena Kapoor says she ‘didn’t know how to clean Taimur's poop’ initially: ‘Wasn’t the most perfect mom’

Kareena Kapoor, who is making her debut as an author with the soon-to-be-released Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, got candid about her motherhood journey in the book. Read More

Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on connecting to her Tamil roots

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, the star of Netflix's Never Have I Ever, talks about connecting to her Tamil roots while making the show, her character Devi's evolution, and feeling more empowered to voice her opinons in season two. Watch