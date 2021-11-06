Home / India News / News updates from HT: Hydro project at Cochin airport to be launched today and all the latest news
News updates from HT: Hydro project at Cochin airport to be launched today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
An aerial view of Cochin airport. It is already the first airport in the country to run fully on solar power (File Photo/HT)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 08:54 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Cochin airport, first to run fully on solar power, to launch hydro project today

The hydroelectric plant, which is estimated to generate 14 million units of power each year, will be inaugurated at 11am today by Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Read more

Highest, biggest, fastest: Full list of records India shattered with huge win against Scotland in T20 World Cup

After India's rampaging win against Scotland which took their net run rate above New Zealand and Afghanistan, here's a look at the records Virat Kohli and Co. shattered during the clash. Read more

Priyanka Chopra glows like patakha in white lehenga with kurta-clad Nick Jonas: Pics and video

Priyanka Chopra, in a white embroidered lehenga set, glowed like a patakha with Nick Jonas for Diwali celebrations. The actor chose a Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga set for the festivities. Read more

Air Purifiers under 10000 with low maintenance: Check from Xiaomi, Amazon

With the onset of terrible air pollution across several states in North and Northeastern India, getting an air purifier is of absolute importance. Read more

BJP MP’s car attacked, windshield smashed as farmers show black flag in protest

BJP MP Ram Chander Jangra faced farmer’s ire in Hisar on Friday. The MP reportedly called protesters 'jobless alcoholics from villages'. Watch

