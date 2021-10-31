News updates from HT: India achieves major success at G20 Summit and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India achieves key successes at G20, shapes language of climate action

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India achieved major success at the Group of 20 Leaders' Summit in Italy as it, along with other developing nations, was able to introduce the language on what actions are required to be taken to achieve the energy and climate goals, especially by the developed countries, according to people familiar with the development. [Read more..]

Delhi reports four Covid deaths in October, lowest in a month since March 2020

Delhi ended the month of October by reporting only four deaths due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the lowest since the pandemic struck in March 2020, health bulletin data revealed on Sunday. With this, the death toll in the national capital remained at 25,091. [Read more..]

From Statue of Unity, Amit Shah attacks Cong on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid floral tribute to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia. A parade was held in which Men's hockey team captain, Olympian Manpreet Singh participated. Watch Video

Third cheating case against Gosavi lodged at Wanowrie police station

The Pune Police have lodged a third FIR against K P Gosavi at the Wanowrie police station, officials said on Sunday. In the latest case, Gosavi has been charged under IPC sections 420, 409, 506 (2), 120 (b) and Arms Act 3 (25), after a complainant alleged that an offence took place on November 13, 2018, near Krome Mall chowk in Hadapsar and at the Sanpada-based office of Gosavi. [Read more…]

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

'It is ridiculous': Virat Kohli reacts to India's long break between Pakistan and New Zealand matches at T20 World Cup

India are playing New Zealand in only their second match of the T20 World Cup – the first in a week, following the match against Pakistan last Sunday. This is the longest gap any team has had between two matches at the ongoing ICC tournament, to which India captain Virat Kohli gave his verdict during the toss ceremony of the India-New Zealand game at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. [Read more…]

Aryan Khan’s release from jail was delayed after bail as ‘25 to 35 vital minutes’ were lost, says Arbaaz Merchant’s dad

Although Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was granted bail in a drug case on Thursday, he was released from the Arthur Road jail only on Saturday. Senior advocate Aslam Merchant, father of Aryan’s co-accused Arbaaz Merchant, revealed why the release was delayed in a new interview. [Read more…]

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pooja Hedge teams yellow bralette with blazer, pants in fresh take on power suit

As lockdowns lift across the world after more than a year of Covid-19 pandemic, power suit fashion became a trend just in time for a return to corporate life and taking a fresh take on it is Bollywood actor Pooja Hedge who teamed a yellow blazer and pants with a matching sultry bralette. [Read more…]