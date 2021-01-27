News updates from HT: India extends 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative to Sri Lanka and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India to send 5 lakh Covid-19 vaccines to Sri Lanka as part of ‘Vaccine Maitri’

India will on Thursday dispatch 500,000 doses of Covishield vaccines to Sri Lanka as grant assistance under its “Vaccine Maitri” initiative. Read More

India sticking to S-400 deal with Russia despite threat of possible US sanctions

India is sticking to its guns on the $5.4-billion deal with Russia for S-400 air defence systems despite reports of possible US sanctions. Read More

Bihar amps up Covid vaccination drive, enrols close to 2 lakh frontline staff

The Bihar state government has enrolled 1.94 lakh frontline workers for vaccination against coronavirus disease as it stepped up efforts to complete the exercise of inoculating 4.64 lakh healthcare workers. Read More

'Doesn't have authority': AIKSCC after farmer leader says withdrawing from stir

A day after the violence in Delhi by protesting farmers, a leading group spearheading the farmers’ agitation, has said that it is withdrawing from the stir. Read More

Redmi 9 Power review: Decent all-round budget phone

Xiaomi has a handful of budget smartphones and the latest to join is the Redmi 9 Power. As the name suggests, this phone’s highlight is its 6,000mAh battery. Redmi 9 Power also aims to offer an all-round experience. Read More

Can you spot viral Bernie Sanders’ meme in this ‘Where’s Waldo’ inspired puzzle?

US Senator Bernie Sanders’ picture from Joe Biden-Kamala Harris inauguration that became a viral meme is Internet’s new favourite thing. Read More

India vs Australia: 'Not playing me in Brisbane Test was correct decision,' says Kuldeep Yadav

The Indian cricket team had a flurry of injuries ahead of the 4th Test against Australia in Brisbane with key bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja all set to be ruled out. Read More

Tandav row: All the controversies that have plagued Saif Ali Khan's Amazon show

The pressure continues to mount for the makers of Tandav, who were not given relief over criminal cases lodged against them in multiple states. Read More

Delhi: Watch injured cop recount ordeal at Red Fort as farm protestors attacked

A day after he suffered an attack allegedly by farm protestors running amok in the national capital, PC Yadav, Station House Officer - Wazirabad, recounted his ordeal. Watch