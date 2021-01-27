News updates from HT: India extends 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative to Sri Lanka and all the latest news
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
India to send 5 lakh Covid-19 vaccines to Sri Lanka as part of ‘Vaccine Maitri’
India will on Thursday dispatch 500,000 doses of Covishield vaccines to Sri Lanka as grant assistance under its “Vaccine Maitri” initiative. Read More
India sticking to S-400 deal with Russia despite threat of possible US sanctions
India is sticking to its guns on the $5.4-billion deal with Russia for S-400 air defence systems despite reports of possible US sanctions. Read More
Bihar amps up Covid vaccination drive, enrols close to 2 lakh frontline staff
The Bihar state government has enrolled 1.94 lakh frontline workers for vaccination against coronavirus disease as it stepped up efforts to complete the exercise of inoculating 4.64 lakh healthcare workers. Read More
'Doesn't have authority': AIKSCC after farmer leader says withdrawing from stir
A day after the violence in Delhi by protesting farmers, a leading group spearheading the farmers’ agitation, has said that it is withdrawing from the stir. Read More
Redmi 9 Power review: Decent all-round budget phone
Xiaomi has a handful of budget smartphones and the latest to join is the Redmi 9 Power. As the name suggests, this phone’s highlight is its 6,000mAh battery. Redmi 9 Power also aims to offer an all-round experience. Read More
Can you spot viral Bernie Sanders’ meme in this ‘Where’s Waldo’ inspired puzzle?
US Senator Bernie Sanders’ picture from Joe Biden-Kamala Harris inauguration that became a viral meme is Internet’s new favourite thing. Read More
India vs Australia: 'Not playing me in Brisbane Test was correct decision,' says Kuldeep Yadav
The Indian cricket team had a flurry of injuries ahead of the 4th Test against Australia in Brisbane with key bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja all set to be ruled out. Read More
Tandav row: All the controversies that have plagued Saif Ali Khan's Amazon show
The pressure continues to mount for the makers of Tandav, who were not given relief over criminal cases lodged against them in multiple states. Read More
Delhi: Watch injured cop recount ordeal at Red Fort as farm protestors attacked
A day after he suffered an attack allegedly by farm protestors running amok in the national capital, PC Yadav, Station House Officer - Wazirabad, recounted his ordeal. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala student wins praise for flawlessly translating Rahul Gandhi's speech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ministry asks states to implement plan for regulating online health aggregators
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: India extends 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative to Sri Lanka
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Never said doors for dialogue are closed’: Prakash Javadekar
- "We have never said that the doors for dialogue are closed. Have you heard? Whenever talks are held, we will let you know," Prakash Javadekar said. The government has so far held 11 rounds of talks with the farmers who have been protesting since November 26 last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No one will be spared, says Delhi Police commissioner on R-Day violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand man bludgeons 9-year-old cousin to death with cricket bat
- Police said the accused had an altercation with the victim earlier in the day and then barged into his room in the evening and thrashed him with a cricket bat.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day after violence, farm leaders postpone February 1 march to Parliament
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to send 5 lakh Covid-19 vaccines to Sri Lanka as part of ‘Vaccine Maitri’
- The delivery of vaccines made by the Serum Institute of India will fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa during their virtual summit last September for all possible support to minimise the health and economic impacts of the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh: Maoists kill 2 villagers in Rajnandgaon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSCWB to seek clearance of Ayodhya development authority for Dhannipur complex
- The Dhannipur project includes a mosque, hospital, museum, library, community kitchen, Indo-Islamic Cultural Research Centre and a publication house.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar amps up Covid vaccination drive, enrols close to 2 lakh frontline staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In MHA’s new guidelines, swimming pools open for all, more people in theatres
- Issuing new guidelines for containment and surveillance, which will come into effect from February 1, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) also asked the civil aviation ministry to further open up international air travel in consultation with it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 Rafale jets take off from France, will land in India tonight
- The Rafale jets will cover the journey to India in a single stretch with refuelling support of the UAE air force
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More muscle to IAF with 3 Rafales landing tonight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India sticking to S-400 deal with Russia despite threat of possible US sanctions
- Russia is set to train the first group of Indian military specialists in operating the S-400 and the first batteries are expected by September.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox