Can you spot viral Bernie Sanders’ meme in this ‘Where’s Waldo’ inspired puzzle?
US Senator Bernie Sanders’ picture from Joe Biden-Kamala Harris inauguration that became a viral meme is Internet’s new favourite thing. From giving a Bollywood twist to coming up with crochet doll, people are using the image in various ways. Now, there is a latest addition to that category. It's a ‘Where’s Waldo’ inspired post where people have to spot the viral meme.
The puzzle was shared by a Twitter user named Erica. “Find Bernie [Sanders] and yes he is there and don’t ruin it for other people lol,” they wrote while posting the image. Take a look, can you spot him at first glance.
It didn’t take long for the post to capture people’s attention. The post, since being shared a few days ago on January 24, has gathered more than 2.1 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing.
While some tried guessing the answer, others took a more hilarious route to reply. Take a look at what they shared:
In case you’re still searching, this reply by a Twitter user will give you the answer:
What do you think of the post? How long did it take you to spot it?
