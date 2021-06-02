News updates from HT: India needs to administer 238 million doses per month to meet vaccine goal and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am on Wednesday (June 02, 2021). Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid vaccination drive: 238 million doses per month needed to meet December target

For India to meet its target of vaccinating its entire adult population by the end of 2021, the country needs to administer 1.88 billion doses in total, of which 1.67 billion or 89% are yet to be administered. This means that the country needs to deliver 238 million doses every month from June or risk falling behind target, shows data analysed by HT.

China must hand over the keys to Wuhan lab for Covid-19 origins and global good

The ongoing debates on the possible origins of the pandemic are important in their own right. But, no matter where the needle eventually points the debate needs to acknowledge the dragon in the room. No objective, de-politicised discussion on the subject is feasible because of the depth and reach of China's influence.

15.33 million Indians lose jobs in May

At least 15.33 million Indians lost their jobs in May, erasing gains achieved since July 2020, a situation that may adversely affect consumer spending and economic revival.

'It took 10 days to convince Ganguly to let Dhoni keep wickets': Ex-chief selector recalls 2003-04 Duleep Trophy story

Former India chairman of selectors Kiran More, whose selection committee is often credited for spotting MS Dhoni, said he had to convince the then-India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to let Dhoni keep wickets in a Duleep Trophy final in 2003-04 against North Zone, instead of the regular East Zone keeper Deep Dasgupta.

WATCH: His 73-year-old neighbour came out, he did this to celebrate. Watch super sweet video

If you are a regular user of the Internet, there is a possibility that you have come across posts detailing how people's loved ones reacted when they came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. There is now a newest addition to that list. It's a video shared on Instagram which shows a man's reaction to his neighbour's coming out news.

'He can take game away from opposition': R Ashwin lauds India's 'special player' ahead of WTC final against New Zealand

It has been a miracle of a turnaround for Rishabh Pant's career. Just over a year ago, there were questions on whether Pant should be given another chance in the team. But a tour to Australia in late 2020 changed all of that. Pant emerged as the hero of India's memorable Test series win in Australia.

On Ilayaraja's birthday, some lesser-known facts about the music maestro

Ilayaraja turned a year older on June 2, and many celebrities and fans are extending their best wishes on social media. Ilayaraja is best known to Hindi music buffs for his work in Kamal Hassan, Sridevi-starrer Sadma. He is best known for integrating Indian folk music and traditional Indian instrumentation with western classical music techniques.

Nisha Rawal accepts she has bipolar disorder: 'But I am not a psycho. I am not ashamed about it'

Actor Nisha Rawal held a press conference on Tuesday evening to share her side of things amid reports of domestic violence. Her husband, actor Karan Mehra was arrested and later released on bail after she filed a complaint of physical assault against him on Monday.