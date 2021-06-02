His 73-year-old neighbour came out, he did this to celebrate. Watch super sweet video

If you are a regular user of the Internet, there is a possibility that you have come across posts detailing how people's loved ones reacted when they came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. There is now a newest addition to that list. It’s a video shared on Instagram which shows a man’s reaction to his neighbour’s coming out news.

The video opens with a text which reads, “My dad’s neighbour just came out as gay at 73!” The video then progresses to show how the man shows his support for his neighbour.

Shared with the caption, “Love and support always win,” the video is absolutely sweet to watch.

Since being posted nearly 14 hours ago, the video has gathered tons of love-filled comments from people.

“This is so awesome,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awweee, good for him. It’s never too late. As long as you are happy and love yourself, do what is right for you! I’m so happy for you!” shared another. “I love this,” expressed a third.

Many shared heart emoticons to express their reactions to the video.

What are your thoughts on the clip?

