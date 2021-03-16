News updates from HT: India's air quality improved in 2020, says report and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India's air quality improved in 2020, says report

Air quality improved in India last year as compared to the previous years owing to the coronavirus induced lockdown, a report said on Tuesday. Air quality improved in major cities in India but 22 cities featured among the top 30 most polluted cities in the world, showed new data from IQAir’s global air quality data platform in its World Air Quality Report 2020. Read more

PM’s principal adviser, PK Sinha, steps down

The Prime Minister’s principal adviser, PK Sinha, stepped down from his position on Monday. His office confirmed that Sinha had submitted his resignation,but there were no immediate details behind the reason for his exit from the country’s top office. Read more

Bank employees' salary, pension will be protected in case of privatisation, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the merging of banks or privatisation of financial institutions will not hurt the interest of the employees as these are not rushed decisions and the Centre is committed to taking care of the workers. Read more

'It’s Rahul now, could be Ishan or Pant next': Chopra slams KL Rahul's critics

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul has been subjected to heavy criticism after returning with scores of one and zero in the first two T20Is against England, respectively. The right-hander, who occupied the 2nd position in the ICC T20I batsmen's rankings before the start of the series, has now slipped to the third. Read more

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV India launch date revealed

Citroen India has announced that it will launch its maiden C5 Aircross SUV in the country on April 7. The pre-bookings on the SUV have already commenced since last month and interested customers can get their car booked for a token amount of ₹50,000 at the company's new La Maison dealership or the official website. Read more

Sonu Sood has a witty response for man asking him to sponsor his wedding: 'Mantra bhi padh dunga'

Sonu Sood gets hundreds of requests from people across the country to sponsor their medical bills, their education fees, their house rent, among many other things. Read more

6-year-old kid’s gesture to calm down his 4-year-old brother is incredible

A video involving two siblings is Twitter’s new love and there is a chance that the clip will win you over too. It shows how a 6-year-old kid helped his 4-year-old brother to calm down and stopped him from throwing a tantrum. Read more

Watch: ‘Mamata accusing BJP for her leg injury out of desperation…’: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s leg injury occurred due to security lapse. Singh said Banerjee in her desperation to win the upcoming Assembly elections in the state is blaming the BJP for her leg injury. Watch here