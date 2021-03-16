6-year-old kid’s gesture to calm down his 4-year-old brother is incredible

A video involving two siblings is Twitter’s new love and there is a chance that the clip will win you over too. It shows how a 6-year-old kid helped his 4-year-old brother to calm down and stopped him from throwing a tantrum.

The video, shared a day ago, has already gathered over 5.5 million views - and the numbers are only increasing.

The kids’ mother shared the clip on Twitter. “My four-year-old was about to have a whole tantrum and my six-year-old helped him manage his breathing so he could calm down.... I’d say I’m doing freaking alright,” she wrote while sharing the video.

We won’t give away much, take the clip to see why it has now stolen people’s hearts.

My four year old was about to have a whole tantrum and my 6 year old helped him manage his breathing so he could calm down.... I’d say I’m doing freaking alright pic.twitter.com/wkGYPn0H4a — ♥️B⚘ O⚘ Y⚘ MOM♥️ (@Ashleyoutloud) March 15, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, the mom also explained why the kid was crying.

Some of you asked why he was crying, he wanted to play the Nintendo — if you have kids or have been around any you know they think it’s fully charged after being plugged for only a millisecond... anyway it wasn’t and he started having a little meltdown til big bro intervened ☺️🙏🏽 — ♥️B⚘ O⚘ Y⚘ MOM♥️ (@Ashleyoutloud) March 15, 2021

Do you think the video is incredible and absolutely heartwarming? Then you’re not alone. Many shared how the clip filled them up with happiness. A few also praised the mom for raising such a thoughtful son. Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres also shared her appreciation for the clip.

This is a very special young man. Good work, mom. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 15, 2021

Here’s how others reacted to the clip:

Is he taking clients? Because I think I need this pic.twitter.com/aP9qTuT7Ij — N 💈 (@naidotnyc) March 15, 2021

Amazing job teaching them coping strategies to manage their emotions Momma! — Supernova Momma (She/Her) (@SupernovaMomma) March 15, 2021

This is the kind of decompression is situations that need taught in schools and homes everywhere. You have yourself a wise little man there, mom. The world needs more like him. — Karri L. Moser (@KarriMoWrites) March 15, 2021

Where did you come from?? ❤️❤️❤️. YOU ARE PERFECTION AS A MOTHER!!! — Foxworth Vorn (@FoxworthVorn) March 15, 2021





What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON