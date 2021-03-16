6-year-old kid’s gesture to calm down his 4-year-old brother is incredible
A video involving two siblings is Twitter’s new love and there is a chance that the clip will win you over too. It shows how a 6-year-old kid helped his 4-year-old brother to calm down and stopped him from throwing a tantrum.
The video, shared a day ago, has already gathered over 5.5 million views - and the numbers are only increasing.
The kids’ mother shared the clip on Twitter. “My four-year-old was about to have a whole tantrum and my six-year-old helped him manage his breathing so he could calm down.... I’d say I’m doing freaking alright,” she wrote while sharing the video.
We won’t give away much, take the clip to see why it has now stolen people’s hearts.
In a follow-up tweet, the mom also explained why the kid was crying.
Do you think the video is incredible and absolutely heartwarming? Then you’re not alone. Many shared how the clip filled them up with happiness. A few also praised the mom for raising such a thoughtful son. Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres also shared her appreciation for the clip.
Here’s how others reacted to the clip:
What are your thoughts on the video?
