PM’s principal adviser, PK Sinha, steps down
The Prime Minister’s principal adviser, PK Sinha, stepped down from his position on Monday. His office confirmed that Sinha had submitted his resignation, but there were no immediate details behind the reason for his exit.
“He has relinquished charge on March 15,’’ said a top official, not wanting to be named.
Another top official said the reason for Sinha’s exit is his health. “He’s having some issues and it was considered that it was better to be away from such a high-pressure job that he is in now. Mr Sinha has been an exemplary officer who is a top performer.”
Sinha is a former 1977 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre. In the first tenure of the Narendra Modi government, he served as the cabinet secretary, taking over from Ajit Seth. Before that, he was secretary in the ministry of power and shipping. When he retired in 2019, a special post was created for him at the Prime Minister’s office (PMO) as Officer on Special Duty.
After Nripendra Misra moved out of the PMO, Sinha was appointed the principal adviser. According to a September 2019 order, Sinha oversaw policy issues and matters relating to all ministries, departments, agencies and bodies.
There is no official comment from the government on Sinha’s exit so far.
The decision to impose the curfew was taken in the core committee meeting of the state's coronavirus task force which is headed by chief minister Vijay Rupani.
"Indira Gandhi nationalised 14 banks. It was intended that the poor should get benefits from the bank. But today these banks are merging one by one. The private sector is being admitted into it. This is another attempt to benefit a few people," said Kharge.
Air quality improved in major cities in India but 22 cities featured among the top 30 most polluted cities in the world.
