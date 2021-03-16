IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / PM’s principal adviser, PK Sinha, steps down
PK Sinha, principal adviser in PMO, has resigned. (FIle photo)
PK Sinha, principal adviser in PMO, has resigned. (FIle photo)
india news

PM’s principal adviser, PK Sinha, steps down

His office confirmed that Sinha had submitted his resignation, but there were no immediate details behind the reason for his exit
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:17 PM IST

The Prime Minister’s principal adviser, PK Sinha, stepped down from his position on Monday. His office confirmed that Sinha had submitted his resignation, but there were no immediate details behind the reason for his exit.

“He has relinquished charge on March 15,’’ said a top official, not wanting to be named.

Another top official said the reason for Sinha’s exit is his health. “He’s having some issues and it was considered that it was better to be away from such a high-pressure job that he is in now. Mr Sinha has been an exemplary officer who is a top performer.”

Also Read | PM Modi to meet CMs tomorrow amid rise in Covid cases: Key points

Sinha is a former 1977 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre. In the first tenure of the Narendra Modi government, he served as the cabinet secretary, taking over from Ajit Seth. Before that, he was secretary in the ministry of power and shipping. When he retired in 2019, a special post was created for him at the Prime Minister’s office (PMO) as Officer on Special Duty.

After Nripendra Misra moved out of the PMO, Sinha was appointed the principal adviser. According to a September 2019 order, Sinha oversaw policy issues and matters relating to all ministries, departments, agencies and bodies.

There is no official comment from the government on Sinha’s exit so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra, Mar 15 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Cabinet Minister Dhananjay Munde arrive at a meeting held at Y B Chavan Hall, in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
Maharashtra, Mar 15 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Cabinet Minister Dhananjay Munde arrive at a meeting held at Y B Chavan Hall, in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
india news

Guilty in Antilia bomb scare case will be punished, says Ajit Pawar

By Faial Malik
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:16 PM IST
The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government also distanced itself from the controversial police officer Sachin Vaze, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) .
READ FULL STORY
Close
PK Sinha, principal adviser in PMO, has resigned. (FIle photo)
PK Sinha, principal adviser in PMO, has resigned. (FIle photo)
india news

PM’s principal adviser, PK Sinha, steps down

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:17 PM IST
His office confirmed that Sinha had submitted his resignation, but there were no immediate details behind the reason for his exit
READ FULL STORY
Close
A total of 3,29,47,432 vaccine doses have been administered through 5,55,984 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today, the Health Ministry informed.(Reuters)
A total of 3,29,47,432 vaccine doses have been administered through 5,55,984 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today, the Health Ministry informed.(Reuters)
india news

India surpasses single day record with over 3 million vaccinations in one day

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:49 PM IST
A total of 30,39,394 vaccine doses were administered during the last 24 hours in the country making it the highest coverage in a single day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gujarat reported 247 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Sunday.(Reuters)
Gujarat reported 247 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Sunday.(Reuters)
india news

Gujarat imposes night curfew in 4 cities till March 31 as Covid-19 cases surge

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:43 PM IST
  • The decision to impose the curfew was taken in the core committee meeting of the state’s coronavirus task force which is headed by chief minister Vijay Rupani.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister of state for home affairs G Kishan Reddy said 47 cases of sedition were registered in 2014; 30 in 2015; 35 in 2016; 51 in 2017; 70 in 2018 and 93 in 2019.(ANI)
Union minister of state for home affairs G Kishan Reddy said 47 cases of sedition were registered in 2014; 30 in 2015; 35 in 2016; 51 in 2017; 70 in 2018 and 93 in 2019.(ANI)
india news

Congress, government engage in war of words in Lok Sabha over sedition cases

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:39 PM IST
Congress member from Telangana Anumula Revanth Reddy sought the number of cases registered under the offence of sedition across the country during the last 10 years, the conviction rate and the steps taken for their speedy trial.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress party's senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge with other leaders addresses media at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Congress party's senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge with other leaders addresses media at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Privatisation of public sector banks another way to benefit few people: Kharge

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:29 PM IST
  • "Indira Gandhi nationalised 14 banks. It was intended that the poor should get benefits from the bank. But today these banks are merging one by one. The private sector is being admitted into it. This is another attempt to benefit a few people," said Kharge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaccination for senior citizens going on at a hospital in Mumbai.(PTI)
Vaccination for senior citizens going on at a hospital in Mumbai.(PTI)
india news

Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Thane have highest active Covid-19 cases, says Centre

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:34 PM IST
In Punjab, Jalandhar, SAS Nagar, Hoshiarpur, Patiala, SBS Nagar have contributed maximum to the state's increasing active Covid-19 caseload.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The finance minister said the capacity of the RBI's regulatory and supervisory staff is being strengthened with specially tailored courses.(REUTERS)
The finance minister said the capacity of the RBI's regulatory and supervisory staff is being strengthened with specially tailored courses.(REUTERS)
india news

RBI strengthening institutional mechanism to prevent bank frauds: FM

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:20 PM IST
"We have been engaging with the RBI to ensure that the regulatory functions and supervisory function of the RBI are strengthened. I am assured by the RBI Governor that internally an institutional mechanism is being further strengthened," Sitharaman said during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (File photo)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (File photo)
india news

UK PM Boris Johnson to visit India in April as part of tilt towards Indo-Pacific

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:14 PM IST
This will be Johnson’s first major international visit following Britain’s departure from the EU. He was earlier set to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in January, but called off the visit to remain in Britain to focus on the response to a new Coronavirus variant
READ FULL STORY
Close
The concentration of life-shortening particles decreased by 15 per cent in New Delhi.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT Photo)
The concentration of life-shortening particles decreased by 15 per cent in New Delhi.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT Photo)
india news

India’s air quality improved in 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic: Report

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:44 PM IST
  • Air quality improved in major cities in India but 22 cities featured among the top 30 most polluted cities in the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Indian Navy already monitors the region from the Gulf of Aden to all the ingress routes from the South China Sea (Indian Navy)
The Indian Navy already monitors the region from the Gulf of Aden to all the ingress routes from the South China Sea (Indian Navy)
india news

INS Dhruv that can track satellites, strategic missiles, to join navy soon

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:05 PM IST
INS Dhruv will play a critical role in triangulating incoming ballistic missiles in conjunction with geostationary satellites and land-based radars. It will have a key role in India’s anti-ballistic missiles capability.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An elderly Indian woman receives COVID-19 vaccine at a private hospital in Guwahati(AP Photo)
An elderly Indian woman receives COVID-19 vaccine at a private hospital in Guwahati(AP Photo)
india news

Maharashtra in beginning of second wave, need to step up contact tracing: Centre

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:49 PM IST
Pointing towards contact tracing, the Health Secretary's letter mentioned that the case-contact ratio is more than 1:20 in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. (HT archive)
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. (HT archive)
india news

No information on leaked Arnab chats in TRP scam, MHA tells Parliament

By HT Correspondent |Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:48 PM IST
Responding to queries from at least 6 MPs in Lok Sabha, minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy said in a written reply that no such information had come to the notice of the government on purported WhatsApp chats between the Republic TV editor-in-chief and former BARC chief
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy. (File photo)
Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy. (File photo)
india news

MHA cites protocol for denying Sikhs permission to visit Nankana Sahib in Pak

By Neeraj Chauhan
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:44 PM IST
The ministry said under the Protocol, Sikh Jathas visit Pakistan annually on four occasions--Baisakhi, Martyrdom’s Day of Guru Arjan Dev Ji, Barsi of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Ji, and Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. It added that “no such Jatha had gone to Pakistan in the past on such occasion”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Over 10 lakh bank employees and officers are participating in the strike. In picture - Bank employees strike in Thiruvananthapuram.(PTI)
Over 10 lakh bank employees and officers are participating in the strike. In picture - Bank employees strike in Thiruvananthapuram.(PTI)
india news

Congress alleges Centre trying to finish banking industry through privatisation

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:41 PM IST
"Bank associations are on strike against the privatisation that the Modi government is carrying out. It is trying to break the backbone of the banking industry, which is unfortunate," Congress MLA Manickam Tagore said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP