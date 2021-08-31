News updates from HT: Indian Navy signs contract with BEL for anti-drone system and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Navy signs contract with BEL for anti-drone system; Army, IAF to follow suit

The Indian Navy on Tuesday signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for India’s first locally made naval anti-drone system (NADS) with both “hard kill” and “soft kill capabilities”, the defence ministry said in a statement. Read more.

Second phase trial of intranasal Covid-19 vaccine begins at 5 centres across India

The second phase clinical trial of Bharat Biotech’s intranasal vaccine against Covid-19 began at Prakhar Hospital in Kanpur and four other centres in the country on Tuesday, officials said. Read more.

Rahul Gandhi, Punjab CM take different stances on Jallianwala Bagh revamp

Congress leaders have once again taken different stances on the same issue. While former party chief Rahul Gandhi condemned the government’s move to revamp the Jallianwala Bagh memorial in Punjab’s Amritsar, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has come out in support of the decision. Read more.

‘We have found ways to get out’: Joe Root says England need to keep Virat Kohli ‘quiet’ if they want to win Test series

After defeating Team India by an innings and 76 runs at Headingley, Joe Root-led England are aiming to take an unassailable lead in the series when they take on India in the fourth Test. The encounter begins on Thursday at The Oval, London and home captain Joe Root seems to be ready with the road map to face the visitors, especially his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli. Read more.

Windows 11 release date REVEALED! Here’s when you will be able to download free update

Windows 11 release date: After unveiling the major operating system upgrade in June, Microsoft has finally revealed when Windows 11 update will be available. WIndows 11 download will be available for free. Read more.

Prostate Cancer: 6 warning signs that men should not miss

Prostate cancer, one of the most common cancers that affect men, mostly after the age of 60, is not easily detectable at initial stages. Symptoms are more prominent at advanced stage when it has spread to other parts of the body. This is the reason experts advise that men should pay attention to certain warning signs that may indicate trouble, and get screened for prostate cancer. Read more.

Nusrat Jahan is back on Instagram after baby's arrival. See her first post

Bengali actor-politician Nusrat Jahan has shared her first Instagram post since welcoming her baby last week. She posted a picture most likely clicked before the baby's birth. Read more.

