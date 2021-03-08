News updates from HT: International Men's Day should be celebrated, says BJP MP and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

International Men's Day should be celebrated, says BJP MP

As several women members of Parliament spoke in Rajya Sabha on the occasion of International Women's Day on Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Sonal Mansingh called for a similar day to celebrate men.

PM Modi to travel to Bangladesh on March 26, his first visit abroad in 15 months

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make an overnight visit to Bangladesh on March 26 to join celebrations in the neighbouring country to mark the 50th anniversary of its freedom in 1971, people aware of the matter said.

Action against Prayagraj hospital sought in alleged medical negligence case

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Richa Singh on Monday said she wrote to the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), along with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), demanding strict action against a private hospital for alleged medical negligence, leading to the death of a three-year old girl in Prayagraj.

'A week later without knowing some rule comes & we go from number 1 to 3': Shastri takes dig at ICC for WTC rule change

Team India have been a top side throughout the World Test Championship qualifying period for the final. They were leading the points table before the Covid-19 pandemic with three series wins and one loss.

Tata Motors to hive off PV business into new entity after nod from shareholders

Tata Motors on Monday said its shareholders have approved hiving off its passenger vehicles business into a separate entity.

Ishaan Khatter gives fitness twist to ‘let’s meet at the bar’ and we are in awe

From nailing the trendy 'gravity challenge' with Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput to keeping fans hooked with his regular workout updates, Ishaan Khatter gave enough reasons to his 1.4 million followers to gush this Sunday, especially with his fitness twist to "let's meet at the bar" that left us super charged up to hit the grind this Monday.

Harry-Meghan interview: Simi Garewal doesn't 'believe a word' of what Duchess said, calls her 'evil' for playing victim

Veteran actor and talk show host, Simi Garewal, tweeted on Monday that she does not believe what was said by Meghan Markle, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. It was the first joint interview Meghan and her husband Prince Harry sat for since they announced they were taking a step back from their duties as members of the British royal family.

Watch: ‘Offered 50 lakh to work for Mamata Banerjee’: Farooq Abdullah slams BJP

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has claimed that someone pretending to be the Jharkhand Chief Minister called him and asked him to work for Mamata Banerjee.