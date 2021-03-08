News updates from HT: International Men's Day should be celebrated, says BJP MP and all the latest news
International Men's Day should be celebrated, says BJP MP
As several women members of Parliament spoke in Rajya Sabha on the occasion of International Women's Day on Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Sonal Mansingh called for a similar day to celebrate men. Read more
PM Modi to travel to Bangladesh on March 26, his first visit abroad in 15 months
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make an overnight visit to Bangladesh on March 26 to join celebrations in the neighbouring country to mark the 50th anniversary of its freedom in 1971, people aware of the matter said. Read more
Action against Prayagraj hospital sought in alleged medical negligence case
Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Richa Singh on Monday said she wrote to the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), along with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), demanding strict action against a private hospital for alleged medical negligence, leading to the death of a three-year old girl in Prayagraj. Read more
'A week later without knowing some rule comes & we go from number 1 to 3': Shastri takes dig at ICC for WTC rule change
Team India have been a top side throughout the World Test Championship qualifying period for the final. They were leading the points table before the Covid-19 pandemic with three series wins and one loss. Read more
Tata Motors to hive off PV business into new entity after nod from shareholders
Tata Motors on Monday said its shareholders have approved hiving off its passenger vehicles business into a separate entity. Read more
Ishaan Khatter gives fitness twist to ‘let’s meet at the bar’ and we are in awe
From nailing the trendy ‘gravity challenge’ with Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput to keeping fans hooked with his regular workout updates, Ishaan Khatter gave enough reasons to his 1.4 million followers to gush this Sunday, especially with his fitness twist to “let’s meet at the bar” that left us super charged up to hit the grind this Monday. Read more
Harry-Meghan interview: Simi Garewal doesn't 'believe a word' of what Duchess said, calls her 'evil' for playing victim
Veteran actor and talk show host, Simi Garewal, tweeted on Monday that she does not believe what was said by Meghan Markle, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. It was the first joint interview Meghan and her husband Prince Harry sat for since they announced they were taking a step back from their duties as members of the British royal family. Read more
Watch: ‘Offered 50 lakh to work for Mamata Banerjee’: Farooq Abdullah slams BJP
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has claimed that someone pretending to be the Jharkhand Chief Minister called him and asked him to work for Mamata Banerjee. Watch here
Proportion of men donating organs improved in past 2 decades in India: Data
Kamal Haasan’s MNM alleges DMK has copied its poll promises
Five pillars to mark India@75 celebration: PM Modi
From ‘ITSSO’ to ‘NDSO,’ govt lists steps to enhance women’s security
Mumbai cyber cops arrest man for morphing BJP leader's photo, sending lewd texts
- On March 2, the BJP leader had complained that a person was sending her lewd messages after she took a firm stand on death by suicide of a young woman from Pune, blaming a Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) minister for her death.
‘International Men’s Day should also be celebrated’: BJP’s Sonal Mansingh
- As her demand evoked laughter among the members of the house, she said people anyway talk about equality. Notably, International Men’s Day is celebrated on November 19 around the world.
PM Modi to travel to Bangladesh on March 26, his first visit abroad in 15 months
- PM Modi will travel to Dhaka to join celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence in 1971
PM Modi lists 5 pillars for celebrating India's 75 years of Independence
Parliament to return to regular morning schedule after nearly a year
'Havan' of cow dung cake can keep house sanitised for 12 hours: MP minister
On International Women’s day, Sitharaman highlights gender bias in languages
These eight states/UTs are showing an upward trajectory in new Covid-19 cases
Everyday 4 child victims of sexual abuse denied justice, study finds
PM Modi goes shopping online, tweets list. He wanted to send a message to women
