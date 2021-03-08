IND USA
BJP MP Sonal Mansingh. (PHOTO: PRABHAS ROY/HT)
india news

News updates from HT: International Men's Day should be celebrated, says BJP MP and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:46 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

International Men's Day should be celebrated, says BJP MP

As several women members of Parliament spoke in Rajya Sabha on the occasion of International Women's Day on Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Sonal Mansingh called for a similar day to celebrate men. Read more

PM Modi to travel to Bangladesh on March 26, his first visit abroad in 15 months

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make an overnight visit to Bangladesh on March 26 to join celebrations in the neighbouring country to mark the 50th anniversary of its freedom in 1971, people aware of the matter said. Read more

Action against Prayagraj hospital sought in alleged medical negligence case

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Richa Singh on Monday said she wrote to the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), along with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), demanding strict action against a private hospital for alleged medical negligence, leading to the death of a three-year old girl in Prayagraj. Read more

'A week later without knowing some rule comes & we go from number 1 to 3': Shastri takes dig at ICC for WTC rule change

Team India have been a top side throughout the World Test Championship qualifying period for the final. They were leading the points table before the Covid-19 pandemic with three series wins and one loss. Read more

Tata Motors to hive off PV business into new entity after nod from shareholders

Tata Motors on Monday said its shareholders have approved hiving off its passenger vehicles business into a separate entity. Read more

Ishaan Khatter gives fitness twist to ‘let’s meet at the bar’ and we are in awe

From nailing the trendy ‘gravity challenge’ with Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput to keeping fans hooked with his regular workout updates, Ishaan Khatter gave enough reasons to his 1.4 million followers to gush this Sunday, especially with his fitness twist to “let’s meet at the bar” that left us super charged up to hit the grind this Monday. Read more

Harry-Meghan interview: Simi Garewal doesn't 'believe a word' of what Duchess said, calls her 'evil' for playing victim

Veteran actor and talk show host, Simi Garewal, tweeted on Monday that she does not believe what was said by Meghan Markle, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. It was the first joint interview Meghan and her husband Prince Harry sat for since they announced they were taking a step back from their duties as members of the British royal family. Read more

Watch: ‘Offered 50 lakh to work for Mamata Banerjee’: Farooq Abdullah slams BJP

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has claimed that someone pretending to be the Jharkhand Chief Minister called him and asked him to work for Mamata Banerjee. Watch here

sonal mansingh narendra modi bangladesh farooq abdullah mamata banerjee team india head coach ravi shastri meghan markle prince harry
Representational Image.
india news

Proportion of men donating organs improved in past 2 decades in India: Data

By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:14 PM IST
When it came to recipients, the ratio is skewed in favour of the male child. Between 1998 and 2012, only 29% of the livers went to male children, data from Apollo hospital suggests. This ratio has improved to 40% between 2016 and 2021
“Our party [MNM], which intends to give government salary to housewives, celebrates womanhood every day,” Kamal Haasan said on Twitter.(AFP)
india news

Kamal Haasan’s MNM alleges DMK has copied its poll promises

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:08 PM IST
“I would be pleased if the DMK, which had copied all the highlights of our election manifesto, will also take up our honesty,” Haasan tweeted in Tamil.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
india news

Five pillars to mark India@75 celebration: PM Modi

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:06 PM IST
The 259-member committee includes former president Pratibha Patil, CJI Sharad Bobde, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and home minister Amit Shah. Other eminent personalities part of the committee are economist Amartya Sen, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Baba Ramdev
Representative Image(AP)
india news

From ‘ITSSO’ to ‘NDSO,’ govt lists steps to enhance women’s security

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:47 PM IST
On International Women’s Day, the Amit Shah-headed home ministry stressed that ‘women’s security is the nation’s priority.’
BJP MP Sonal Mansingh. (PHOTO: PRABHAS ROY/HT)
india news

Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Mumbai cyber cops arrest man for morphing BJP leader's photo, sending lewd texts

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:42 PM IST
  • On March 2, the BJP leader had complained that a person was sending her lewd messages after she took a firm stand on death by suicide of a young woman from Pune, blaming a Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) minister for her death.
BJP MP Sonal Mansingh addresses during the second phase of the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo/ RSTV)
india news

‘International Men’s Day should also be celebrated’: BJP’s Sonal Mansingh

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:24 PM IST
  • As her demand evoked laughter among the members of the house, she said people anyway talk about equality. Notably, International Men’s Day is celebrated on November 19 around the world.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, during the virtual summit with PM Modi in December, had stressed that India was Bangladesh's 'true friend".(HT Photo/Mohd Zakir)
india news

PM Modi to travel to Bangladesh on March 26, his first visit abroad in 15 months

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:22 PM IST
  • PM Modi will travel to Dhaka to join celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence in 1971
India's Prime Minster Narendra Modi addresses supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a mass rally ahead of the state legislative assembly elections at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata on March 7, 2021. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)(AFP)
india news

PM Modi lists 5 pillars for celebrating India's 75 years of Independence

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:08 PM IST
PM Modi made the comments during the meeting of the national committee to commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ - a central government programme to mark 75 years of India's Independence.
The original schedule from 11am to 6pm will give more time for the two Houses to clear business or discuss issues. (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)
india news

Parliament to return to regular morning schedule after nearly a year

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:04 PM IST
On Monday, Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu announced that the House will meet at 11am on Tuesday. A similar announcement is expected in Lok Sabha too
Women drying cow dung with Holi around the corner at Sangamwadi bridge.(Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)
india news

'Havan' of cow dung cake can keep house sanitised for 12 hours: MP minister

PTI, Indore
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:51 PM IST
The MP said that her advice may appear strange to people, but this tip to keep houses sanitised was not imaginary.
“Each one of us has to say that we don't accept such language and expressions,” Sitharaman added.(ANI Photo)
india news

On International Women’s day, Sitharaman highlights gender bias in languages

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:46 PM IST
On International Women's Day, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said people, during formal and informal engagements, use language in humour and it reinforces the mentality
Healthcare workers at Covid-19 testing centre in Pune, India, on Sunday, December 13, 2020.(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
india news

These eight states/UTs are showing an upward trajectory in new Covid-19 cases

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:23 PM IST
India's total active caseload has reached 1,88,747 today and the present active caseload now stands at 1.68 per cent of total positive cases.
Representative Image
india news

Everyday 4 child victims of sexual abuse denied justice, study finds

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:17 PM IST
The denial of justice, the study found, was due to insufficient evidence. Titled 'Police case disposal pattern: An enquiry into the cases filed under POCSO Act, 2012,' it was conducted by the Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation (KSCF).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses through video conference, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

PM Modi goes shopping online, tweets list. He wanted to send a message to women

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:14 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Women's Day and said,"Today, I bought a few products that celebrate women enterprise, creativity and India’s culture."
