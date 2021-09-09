News updates from HT: Internet to remain suspended in Karnal as farmers' stir continues

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Internet to remain suspended in Karnal as farmers stir enters third day

Mobile internet and SMS services will continue to remain suspended in Karnal on Thursday as farmers' agitation against administration excess during an earlier protest entered the third day in the district.

Assam boat accident: Army to join rescue operations today | 10 points

The Centre has assured all help to Assam government in rescuing people after a boat accident in Jorhat which left one woman dead and four other persons missing. Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the phone and said the central government is continuously monitoring the situation.

UN warns of ‘incredible fear’ among Afghan women as Taliban rule returns

The United Nations warned on Wednesday that the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and the subsequent position of the new rulers on women's rights have generated an "incredible fear" across the country. "The lack of clarity of the Taliban's position on women's rights has generated incredible fear," said Alison Davidian, a senior UN official. "And this fear is palpable across the country."

Taliban's latest diktat: Permission needed for protests, purpose and slogans must be shared with ministry

The Taliban on Wednesday introduced several 'conditions' to restrict protest in Afghanistan. The move comes days after the regime said it won't tolerate any resistance to their rule. The decision will raise eyebrows around the world, as several countries have denounced the seizure of power by Taliban.

Biden ousts Trump-appointed officials from military academy advisory boards

The Biden administration in the United States has asked 18 members of the military service advisory boards, including 11 officials appointed by former president Donald Trump, to either resign or be fired.

'He has to come in, there is no question about it': Gavaskar suggests changes for India for 5th Test against England

India were without two of their premier fast bowlers in the Oval Test – Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma – and arguably the best spinner in the world in Ravichandran Ashwin – and yet they managed to script a terrific comeback in the fourth Test to beat England by 157 runs and acquire a 2-1 lead.

New mom Nusrat Jahan dodges question on her ‘better half’: ‘The father knows who the father is’

Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan, who welcomed a baby boy last month, made her first public appearance on Wednesday after embracing motherhood. She attended the opening of a salon in Kolkata. At the event, she was asked a question about her 'better half' and she chose not to take any names.