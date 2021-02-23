News updates from HT: ITBP to close its Covid care centre within a week and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

ITBP to close its Covid care centre, world's largest, within a week

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has said that it will close its 10,000-bed Covid-19 care centre in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur. It is called Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre. Read more

Lakha Sidhana, Jan 26 violence accused on run, spotted at farmers' rally in Punjab

Gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana, who was accused of instigating violence in the national capital on Republic Day, was spotted at a farmers' rally in Bathinda's Mehraj. Read more

Biden admin rolls back Trump-era stringent citizenship test in another policy reversal

The Biden administration on Monday announced another reversal of Trump-era policy by reverting to an earlier 2008 civics test module to make the path to US citizenship more accessible. Read more

India a victim of terrorism, leading global action against it: S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said action against terrorism is only possible when it is understood that terrorism can never be justified nor equating its perpetrators with victims. Read more

India Predicted XI for 3rd Test: Pink ball might force Kohli to make two changes

The third Test between India and England will get underway in Ahmedabad's Sardar Patel Stadium (Motera) from Wednesday. This will be the first international match at the revamped stadium which now has the largest capacity among cricket stadiums in the world. Read more

Hyundai unveils Ioniq 5 with concept look, ultra-fast charging technology

South Korean auto major Hyundai has unveiled the Ioniq 5 electric crossover that was showcased in concept form as the 45 Concept two years back. It is the first-ever electric mid-sized crossover from the car manufacturer and based on the OEM’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) architecture. Read more

Abhinav Shukla reveals why he and Rubina Dilaik wanted a divorce: ‘I forgot to bring her coffee’

There has been much talk about Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s marriage getting a fresh lease of life, courtesy Bigg Boss 14. In a new interview, he made a startling revelation about what exactly had gone wrong between them. Read more

Sara Ali Khan prefers salwar kameez from Sarojini over brands she can't afford

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most relatable Bollywood star kids, he is funny and goofy, and the 25-year-old Coolie No 1 actor does not take herself too seriously, which is quite refreshing. The Love Aaj Kal actor recently graced the cover of a magazine and looked absolutely gorgeous in the high octane fashion shoot. Read more

Pune eatery's oddly specific list for customers leaves people giggling hard

Every restaurant has their own set of rules for the visitors. Such a list from a Pune eatery has now left people laughing out loud – and all because of how oddly specific it is. Shared on Twitter, the image of the menu is from a place called Irani Café. Read more

Watch: US lauds India’s role in producing life-saving vaccines for the world