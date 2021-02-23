India a victim of terrorism, leading global action against it: S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said action against terrorism is only possible when it is understood that terrorism can never be justified nor equating its perpetrators with victims.

The foreign affairs minister also said that India has championed the global fight against terrorism having faced it as a long-standing victim.

Jaishankar was addressing the high-level segment of the 46th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

"As a long-standing victim, India has been at forefront of global action against terrorism. It's possible only when there's a clear realisation, including in bodies dealing with human rights, that terrorism can never be justified nor its perpetrators ever equated with its victims," the minister said.

He added that while there is a need for everyone to come together to overcome these challenges, reform in multilateral institutions and mechanisms is also important to deal with the evil effectively.

Terrorism, Jaishankar said, continues to be one of the gravest threats to humankind.

Lauding India's efforts in supplying Covid-19 vaccine globally, Jaishankar said, "India has pledged its vaccine manufacturing capacity to make vaccines accessible and affordable to all."

From Bangladesh to Brazil and from Morocco to Fiji, the pharmacy of the world is supplying millions of vaccine doses to more than 70 countries, the minister said.





