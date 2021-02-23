India a victim of terrorism, leading global action against it: S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said action against terrorism is only possible when it is understood that terrorism can never be justified nor equating its perpetrators with victims.
The foreign affairs minister also said that India has championed the global fight against terrorism having faced it as a long-standing victim.
Jaishankar was addressing the high-level segment of the 46th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
"As a long-standing victim, India has been at forefront of global action against terrorism. It's possible only when there's a clear realisation, including in bodies dealing with human rights, that terrorism can never be justified nor its perpetrators ever equated with its victims," the minister said.
He added that while there is a need for everyone to come together to overcome these challenges, reform in multilateral institutions and mechanisms is also important to deal with the evil effectively.
Terrorism, Jaishankar said, continues to be one of the gravest threats to humankind.
Lauding India's efforts in supplying Covid-19 vaccine globally, Jaishankar said, "India has pledged its vaccine manufacturing capacity to make vaccines accessible and affordable to all."
From Bangladesh to Brazil and from Morocco to Fiji, the pharmacy of the world is supplying millions of vaccine doses to more than 70 countries, the minister said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu interim budget presented amid opposition walkout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Red Fort violence: Deep Sidhu sent to 14-day judicial custody
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's Covid-19 positivity rate declining, trend of less deaths seen: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kushinagar gets DGCA clearance, becomes third international airport in UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala CM writes to PM Modi on Karnataka travel restriction
- The Karnataka government has reinstated stricter control for people coming from Kerala in view of increasing Covid-19 cases there.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
States, UTs roll out Intensified Mission Indradhanush 3.0: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: ITBP to close its Covid care centre within a week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Terrorism one of the gravest threats to humankind: Jaishankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak spouses of Kashmiri men protest in Srinagar, seek citizenship or deportation
- The protestors were demanding issuance of travel documents for their trip to their former homes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India a victim of terrorism, leading global action against it: S Jaishankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid Covid-19 spike, Maharashtra minister defies Covid-19 norms
- The supporters also clashed with the police and security personnel had to use batons to disperse the crowd, the video showed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhishek Banerjee's wife questioned by CBI for an hour in coal pilferage case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lakha Sidhana, Jan 26 violence accused on run, spotted at farmers' rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
These states require a negative RT-PCR test for entry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh: Peace panel formed for dialogue with Maoists and the state
- The committee will start meetings soon and will form district committees in each violence-affected district of the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox