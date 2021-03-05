News updates from HT: Jagan Reddy launches fact checking portal in Andhra and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Jagan Reddy launches Fact Check website to counter fake news against govt

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday launched an official “Factcheck” portal aimed at curbing misinformation by vested interests against the state government. Read More

In 7 points, India rebuts US NGO’s ‘partly free’ downgrade in democracy report

The Centre on Friday rebutted a stinging assessment of India’s democratic status by a US government-funded NGO that studies political freedom around the world, describing the conclusion that India’s status as a free country has declined to “partly free”, “is misleading, incorrect and misplaced”. Read More

Most powerful way to fight climate change is to change our behaviour: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening received the Cambridge Energy Research Associates Week (CERAWeek) Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award. Read More

2500-year-old Egyptian mummy in Telangana museum gets a new life

A 2,500-year-old Egyptian mummy housed in the Telangana State Archaeology Museum in Hyderabad, which had been facing the threat of disintegration over years, has now been restored to a large extent. Read More

Rishabh Pant, pauses and then purrs for a glorious century

A good 40 minutes before he even walked out to bat, Rishabh Pant already knew which bowler he was going to face for his first ball in this Ahmedabad Test—James Anderson. Read More

Women's Day 2021: 5 tips to keep your Facebook profile safe

There is no denying that everything is online these days. And it's not just because of the pandemic. Read More

Judas and the Black Messiah movie review: And the Oscar must go to Daniel Kaluuya

Judas and the Black Messiah arrives at the tail end of what will be seen, in the future, as a particularly pivotal few months for Black filmmaking. Read More

Is Centre planning to cut petrol, diesel tax? Watch FM Nirmala's answer

People across the country have been feeling the heat as petrol and diesel prices have been skyrocketing, reaching record highs. Watch