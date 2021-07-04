News updates from HT: Jeff Bezos to step away as Amazon CEO on Monday and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Leaving long legacy, Jeff Bezos set to exit as Amazon CEO on Monday

Jeff Bezos is all set to leave an enduring legacy after transforming Amazon from an online bookseller into one of the world's most powerful corporations.

'Real tribute': Kejriwal demands 'Bharat Ratna' for doctors who fought Covid-19

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has demanded Bharat Ratna for the doctors and healthcare workers, who were on the frontline in the fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Lakshadweep denies entry to Congress MPs, says visit may 'cause unrest'

The Lakshadweep administration on Sunday rejected the application of Congress lawmakers from Kerala seeking permission to visit the island amid the unrest over contentious decisions taken by its administrator Praful Khoda Patel.

BCCI reacts after India captain Mithali Raj shatters huge batting record in women's cricket

Captain Mithali Raj has been a huge servant of Indian cricket.

After Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao’s divorce news, Pooja Bhatt says ‘relationships are not made/un-made on paper’

Pooja Bhatt shared her views on the institution of marriage and separation.

Kiara Advani in yellow strapless bikini makes a case for monotone swimsuits

With her latest post on Instagram, Kiara Advani just sent a message to her bikini body, and we all relate.