News updates from HT: K'taka CM orders probe on Mysuru gangrape and all the latest news

College girl, on bike with friend, allegedly gangraped in Mysuru, CM orders probe

Reports said the girl is not from Karnataka and stays there for studies. The incident took place on Tuesday at around 7pm when she was returning from Chamundi hills along with her friend. Read more here.

US intelligence report on coronavirus origin inconclusive

A WHO report had earlier said the virus most likely travelled from animals to humans and that the possibility of a lab leak was ‘extremely unlikely’. Read more here.

Former India and England cricketers react after India's 78 all out in first innings in Leeds

The likes of Wasim Jaffer, Irfan Pathan, Michael Vaughan, Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter to express their views after England seamers ran through the Indian batting line-up, bowling them out for 78. Read more here.

Zeeshan Khan evicted from Bigg Boss OTT after violent fight with Pratik Sehajpal, shows injuries on Instagram

Actor Zeeshan Khan was evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT house on Wednesday after he got violent with Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat during a task. Read more here.

Shashi Tharoor’s pic of smashing coconut sparks meme fest, MP shares his ‘favourite ones’

Shashi Tharoor took to Facebook to share his ‘favourite’ memes inspired by his pic of smashing coconut. Read more here.

Not just Apple Music, your HomePod can now play music from Gaana, JioSaavn

The Apple HomePods can now do more. While you can still use the HomePod to AirPlay content from your smartphone, Apple Music and Apple Podcasts are not the only content streaming services you can take advantage of by asking Siri to pull up what you want to listen to. Read more here.

Amid Sidhu-Amarinder fight, Congress reveals who will lead party in Punjab elections

