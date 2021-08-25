Shashi Tharoor’s pic of smashing coconut sparks meme fest, MP shares his ‘favourite ones’

If you are a regular user of the Internet, there is a possibility that you are aware that there are some creative netizens who can turn anything and everything into hilarious memes. Case in point, a viral image of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. In the image, Tharoor, decked in traditional attire, is seen smashing a coconut. It didn’t take long for people to use that image to spark a meme fest. In fact, the MP himself shared a collection of some of the hilarious posts shared online.

“There are many of these memes going around using the picture of me ritually smashing a coconut. I don’t know who dreams them up by they are often very funny. These are some of my favourites,” Tharoor wrote while sharing a few pictures.

Take a look at the post that may leave you giggling:

The post has been shared about three hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 48,000 reactions and the numbers are only increasing. People have shared all sorts of comments while reacting to Shashi Tharoor’s post.

“Appreciate your attitude and great sense of humor towards it,” shared a Facebook user. “You are such a sport. As much as I enjoy your English and opening the dictionary the good old way to learn the meaning of the words....I like the way you take things in the right spirit,” shared another. “That sense of humour, lol,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the meme related post shared by Shashi Tharoor?