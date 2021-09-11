News updates from HT: Kejriwal asks AAP workers to work for nation, not for post and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

At national council meet, Kejriwal asks workers to work for the nation, not aspire for posts, poll tickets

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal at the party’s national council meeting made it clear that party leaders should dedicate themselves towards working for the society and the nation to prove their worth. He said no one should aspire for posts and tickets like ‘other parties’. Read more.

Caste and Covid-19, the two reasons for Vijay Rupani’s ouster

Gujarat on Saturday joined the list of states where the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership at the Centre opted to change the state leadership ahead of the assembly elections. After Karnataka where Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai ahead of the 2023 elections and Uttarakhand where the incumbent Trivendra Singh Rawat was first replaced by Tirath Singh and later by Pushkar Dhami, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani on Saturday announced his resignation. Both Gujarat and Uttarakhand will pick new assemblies in 2022. Read more.

Boost for QUAD as India, Australia call for terror-free Afghanistan at 2+2 meet

India and Australia have called for a terror-free Afghanistan as both nations hold a 2+2 ministerial dialogue in New Delhi. Watch here.

When can Indian students return to Australia for studies? Ministers answer

Union foreign minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that detailed discussions were held between him and his Australian counterpart Marise Payne regarding when Indian students can return to Australia for their higher studies at Australian universities. Read more.

Players rush from England to join IPL bubble in the UAE

Twenty-four hours after the Manchester Test was cancelled, majority of the IPL players from India and England had left English shores for the UAE to take part in the lucrative franchise league that resumes on September 19. Some like Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav have already joined the team’s base in the UAE. Read more.

Yoga for diabetes: 5 asanas for managing the condition

Diabetes, a metabolic disorder, needs to be managed effectively in order to prevent one from the risk of several diseases like cardiac problems, stroke, kidney troubles, lower leg amputation, blindness etc. Apart from medication, the patients are advised to lose weight, modify their dietary habits by incorporating low GI (Glycemic Index) foods in their diet, do yoga and other exercises to keep blood sugar level in check. Read more.

Mallika Sherawat changed her name after dad said she'd tarnish family name: 'It was my rebellion against patriarchy'

Mallika Sherawat had previously revealed that she had changed her name when she entered the film industry. The actor was born as Reema Lamba and ran away from home to become an actor in Bollywood. Read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON