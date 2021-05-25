News updates from HT: Leaders, celebrities mark George Floyd’s death anniversary and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Your legacy will last forever': Leaders, celebs mark George Floyd’s death anniversary

People around the world on Tuesday marked the first death anniversary of George Floyd, a Black man who was murdered by a white police officer in Minneapolis, US. Floyd, 46, died after Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for about nine and a half minutes. Chauvin was convicted last month of murder and faces sentencing on June 25. Read more

Lakshadweep BJP leader springs a surprise on party, says some grievances genuine

A Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Lakshadweep on Monday waded into the row over Lakshadweep’s acting administrator Praful Khoda Patel, saying he should have taken the people along before issuing the new regulations that have led to an uproar in the archipelago of 36 islands and beyond. Read more

PM Modi to deliver keynote address during Buddha Purnima celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday deliver the keynote address at the virtual Vesak celebrations during the occasion of Buddha Purnima. Modi is scheduled to deliver his address at 9.45am in the meeting which would also be attended by “over 50 prominent Buddhist religious leaders from around the world”, a statement from his office said. Read more

‘Toolkit’ probe: Delhi Police asks two Congress leaders to join investigation

Delhi Police on Tuesday served notices to two Congress leaders Rohan Gupta and MV Rajeev Gowda in the ‘Covid toolkit’ case and asked them to join the probe following a complaint into the matter, officials familiar with the developments told news agency PTI. Read more

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli help raise funds to procure world's most expensive medicine for a child

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli turned good samaritans for a child suffering from spinal muscular atrophy (SPA), a rare genetic disorder. The patient, Ayaansh Gupta, needed a medicine named Zolgensma, which costs ₹16 crore, to beat the disease. Read more

'He could be more vulnerable to injury problems': Richard Hadlee's major concern for India's primary fast bowler

For India, Jasprit Bumrah has been the backbone of the fast bowling attack in the past few years, and his ability to adapt across all formats has made him one of the best pacers in the world at this moment. Read more

Relax! Twitter and Facebook will not stop working tomorrow due to the new IT rules: Here's what experts think

On Tuesday, social media platforms were rife with discussions that major social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Instagram would face bans if they failed to comply with the government’s new intermediary guidelines for social media platforms. Read more

Cyclone Yaas: Bengal CM Mamata to spend night in office, 9 lakh evacuated