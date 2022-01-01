News updates from HT: Leaders express grief over Vaishno Devi stampede deaths and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Vaishno Devi stampede: Union ministers, political leaders express condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, Lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have expressed grief at the incident in which 12 people were killed early on Saturday. Read more

Vaccination for 15-18 age group: CoWin registration set to begin from today

India is all set to begin CoWin registrations for the Covid-19 vaccination for children aged 15 to 18 years from Saturday. The government has said both walk-in and online registration will be available for vaccination of children, who would start getting doses against Covid-19 on January 3. Read more

Urged Virat to 'please continue' as T20I captain for 'sake of Indian cricket': Chetan Sharma on Kohli's 'shock' decision

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli had announced in October that he would be stepping down from his role as captain in the shortest format after the tournament. The following two months saw controversies erupting in Indian cricket with Kohli, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, and chief selector Chetan Sharma at the forefront of it all. Read more

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli have a blast at New Year bash in South Africa: 'The year that got us the greatest happiness'

It was the first New Year for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli after the birth of their daughter, Vamika. The couple rang in 2022 in South Africa where Team India is playing against the host nation in the test series. Read more

Ankita Lokhande in beautiful silk saree welcomes New Year 2022 with Vicky Jain: All pics inside

New bride Ankita Lokhande welcomed New Year 2022 with her husband Vicky Jain last night by sharing stunning pictures from a recent photoshoot. The Pavitra Rishta actor showed off her new bride glow in the images, for which she draped herself in a beautiful silk saree. Read more

Low-key celebrations as India's Omicron tally crosses 1400 mark on New Year eve

In light of the growing number of Covid cases, police officials ensured the New Year celebrations were low-key across cities. India's Omicron tally crossed the 1400 mark on the last day of 2021. Watch here