india news

News updates from HT: Maharashtra reports 9,812 new Covid-19 cases, 179 deaths and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 08:56 PM IST
Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally soared past 6 million after the state recorded 9,812 number of cases on Saturday. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)(HT PHOTO)

Maharashtra records 9,812 coronavirus cases; death toll rises to 179

Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally soared past 6 million after the state recorded 9,812 number of cases on Saturday. Read More

After India, Delta variant driving South Africa's Covid-19 third wave

As South Africa finds itself in the middle of a crippling third-wave, scientists have pointed to the Delta variant of coronavirus as a dominant reason behind the surge in infections. Read More

'Let’s get through Wimbledon and then decide where we go': Federer yet to take decision on Tokyo Olympics participation

Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has revealed his plans on participating at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, saying on Saturday that he and his team will “reassess the situation after Wimbledon.” Read More

When Neena Gupta told Masaba Gupta why she can't become an actor: 'Jis tarah tumhara shakal hai...'

Neena Gupta had once revealed she did not want her daughter Masaba Gupta to pursue a career in acting. Read More

Good news! Share your Instagram posts from this device soon; major feature in the works

Instagram has just empowered those of its users who have been, till now, shunted into the nether regions of the app - the ones stuck to their desktops. Read More

Farmers rally: Protesters remove barricades, cops use water cannon in Haryana

Farmers organized a protest march on June 26 as their stir completed seven months. Watch

Topics
coronavirus maharashtra neena gupta masaba gupta instagram tokyo olympics 2021 roger federer farmers protest delta plus
