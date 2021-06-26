Maharashtra records 9,812 coronavirus cases; death toll rises to 179

Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally soared past 6 million after the state recorded 9,812 number of cases on Saturday. This marks a slight increase from the 9,677 cases reported a day before. Total number of recoveries soared to 5,781,551, after 8,752 number of people made a full recovery in the last 24 hours. The death roll reached 120,881 as 179 more fatalities were reported.

Capital city of Mumbai reported 648 number of cases, reporting a decrease from the 693 recorded a day before, 15 individuals succumbed to the infection. The capital city has been placed under level 3 category restrictions.

The state has been witnessing an upward swing in cases owing to the Delta plus variant. On Friday, the new variant claimed its first victim after an 80-year-old woman succumbed to Covid-19. The state currently has around 22 cases of the Delta plus variant, the highest in the country.





Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Balram Bhargava cautioned authorities on Friday as the districts of Raigad, Sangli, Sindhudurg, Satara, Pune, Ratnagiri, Kohlapur, Palghar, Osamanabad continue to report over 5% positivity rate. The World Health Organisation (WHO) stipulates a positivity rate of below 5% for a pandemic to be considered under control.

The Union health ministry has already issued alerts to the state government fearing a brutal third wave might wreak havoc across the state. By the Maharashtra government's own projection 50 lakh individuals, including 5 lakh children, could be infected during a third wave. Stricter curbs were enforced keeping in mind these projections.

"About five lakh children may be infected, of which 2.5 lakh may need admission in government hospitals. All these possibilities were discussed during this week's cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray," state health minister food and drug minister Rajendra Shingne told reporters.

