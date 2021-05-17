News updates from HT: Mamata Banerjee asks CBI to arrest her after 4 held in Narada case and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
‘Arrest me’: Mamata Banerjee tells CBI after 4 held in Narada sting operation case
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials to arrest her as well, said Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anindya Raut. Read More
Cyclone Tauktae: Over 12,000 residents shifted from coastal Maha districts
With Tauktae turning into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, district administrations of Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Raigad, coastal districts of Maharashtra, have shifted 12,420 residents to safer places. Read More
Reaching out to those in distress amid Covid: With food, ambulance and more
Chandrakumar Gupta, 23, from Kargahar in Bihar was at his hostel in Delhi University last year when a photo of a migrant labourer carrying his daughter on his shoulders while on his long walk back home in Bihar flashed on his mobile screen. Read More
'Dont think anybody is surprised more than three people knew': Michael Clarke on Bancroft's ball-tampering remarks
Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has pointed out that he is not surprised to find out that more than three people might have known about the ball-tampering plot. Read More
Hyundai, Kia shut down facilities in home base. Here's why
Korean car manufacturers Hyundai Motor and Kia have decided to temporarily shut down production at its facilities on home turf amid increasing semiconductor crisis. Read More
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is a USC graduate now, see pic from ceremony
Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is now a graduate from the University of Southern California. On Sunday, Aryan received his degree from the university at a socially-distanced graduation ceremony. Read More
Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza's 7 best pictures from her pageant journey
Andrea Meza from Mexico was crowned the 69th Miss Universe on May 16. The event was held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood Hotel in Miami, Florida and was hosted by Mario Lopez and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo. Read More
Israel-Gaza violence: India calls for ‘de-escalation’; urges direct negotiations
India has called for immediate de-escalation of the situation between Israel & Palestine. Watch
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
‘Arrest me’: Mamata Banerjee tells CBI after 4 held in Narada sting operation case
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials to arrest her as well, said Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anindya Raut. Read More
Cyclone Tauktae: Over 12,000 residents shifted from coastal Maha districts
With Tauktae turning into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, district administrations of Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Raigad, coastal districts of Maharashtra, have shifted 12,420 residents to safer places. Read More
Reaching out to those in distress amid Covid: With food, ambulance and more
Chandrakumar Gupta, 23, from Kargahar in Bihar was at his hostel in Delhi University last year when a photo of a migrant labourer carrying his daughter on his shoulders while on his long walk back home in Bihar flashed on his mobile screen. Read More
'Dont think anybody is surprised more than three people knew': Michael Clarke on Bancroft's ball-tampering remarks
Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has pointed out that he is not surprised to find out that more than three people might have known about the ball-tampering plot. Read More
Hyundai, Kia shut down facilities in home base. Here's why
Korean car manufacturers Hyundai Motor and Kia have decided to temporarily shut down production at its facilities on home turf amid increasing semiconductor crisis. Read More
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is a USC graduate now, see pic from ceremony
Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is now a graduate from the University of Southern California. On Sunday, Aryan received his degree from the university at a socially-distanced graduation ceremony. Read More
Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza's 7 best pictures from her pageant journey
Andrea Meza from Mexico was crowned the 69th Miss Universe on May 16. The event was held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood Hotel in Miami, Florida and was hosted by Mario Lopez and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo. Read More
Israel-Gaza violence: India calls for ‘de-escalation’; urges direct negotiations
India has called for immediate de-escalation of the situation between Israel & Palestine. Watch