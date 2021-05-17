Home / India News / News updates from HT: Mamata Banerjee asks CBI to arrest her after 4 held in Narada case and all the latest news
News updates from HT: Mamata Banerjee asks CBI to arrest her after 4 held in Narada case and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 12:59 PM IST
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials to arrest her as well, said Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anindya Raut(HT File Photo )

‘Arrest me’: Mamata Banerjee tells CBI after 4 held in Narada sting operation case

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials to arrest her as well, said Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anindya Raut. Read More

Cyclone Tauktae: Over 12,000 residents shifted from coastal Maha districts

With Tauktae turning into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, district administrations of Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Raigad, coastal districts of Maharashtra, have shifted 12,420 residents to safer places. Read More

Reaching out to those in distress amid Covid: With food, ambulance and more

Chandrakumar Gupta, 23, from Kargahar in Bihar was at his hostel in Delhi University last year when a photo of a migrant labourer carrying his daughter on his shoulders while on his long walk back home in Bihar flashed on his mobile screen. Read More

'Dont think anybody is surprised more than three people knew': Michael Clarke on Bancroft's ball-tampering remarks

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has pointed out that he is not surprised to find out that more than three people might have known about the ball-tampering plot. Read More

Hyundai, Kia shut down facilities in home base. Here's why

Korean car manufacturers Hyundai Motor and Kia have decided to temporarily shut down production at its facilities on home turf amid increasing semiconductor crisis. Read More

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is a USC graduate now, see pic from ceremony

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is now a graduate from the University of Southern California. On Sunday, Aryan received his degree from the university at a socially-distanced graduation ceremony. Read More

Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza's 7 best pictures from her pageant journey

Andrea Meza from Mexico was crowned the 69th Miss Universe on May 16. The event was held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood Hotel in Miami, Florida and was hosted by Mario Lopez and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo. Read More

Israel-Gaza violence: India calls for ‘de-escalation’; urges direct negotiations

India has called for immediate de-escalation of the situation between Israel & Palestine. Watch

