Cyclone Tauktae: Over 12,000 residents shifted from coastal Maha districts

With Tauktae turning into an extremely severe cyclonic storm,district administrations of Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Raigad, coastal districts of Maharashtra, have shifted 12,420 residents to safer places. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has convened a review meeting of State Disaster Management Authority as well in the afternoon.

Tehsils such as Mandangad, Dapoli, Rajapur in Sidhudurg and Ratnagiri have been badly hit over the past two days. The district administration has received complaints of damage, falling of trees, electricity and internet disruption due to the weather. However, there is no report of any fatality due to cyclone, said the disaster management cell of the state government. Curfew has been imposed in many tehsils in Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri to avoid any fatalities and damage.

Also Watch | Cyclone Tauktae ‘extremely severe’; expected to hit Gujarat coast tonight

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar took a review of the situation in the coastal districts and spoke to the district collectors and municipal commissioners from the disaster management cell at the Mantralaya. “Pawar has been in touch with the officials from the coastal districts including Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, where orange and red alerts have been issued,” a statement issued by Pawar’s office said.

In a review meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday, chief minister Thackeray said the government has taken steps for the safety of people and has prepared a back-up plan for the supply of oxygen, and drugs to Covid-19 patients. “Around 900 metric tonnes of oxygen is produced in five production plants in the coastal part of the state. Administrations of Raigad,Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg have been asked to take precautionary measures to ensure that these plants are safeguarded. The double feeder power supply and strong wiring will ensure no damage is caused to oxygen production plants. Maharashtra also has around 12 hours of oxygen supply in stock as back-up,” a statement issued by the state government said.