News updates from HT: Mamata Banerjee asks CBI to arrest her after 4 held in Narada case and all the latest news

‘Arrest me’: Mamata Banerjee tells CBI after 4 held in Narada sting operation case

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials to arrest her as well, said Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anindya Raut.

Cyclone Tauktae: Over 12,000 residents shifted from coastal Maha districts

With Tauktae turning into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, district administrations of Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Raigad, coastal districts of Maharashtra, have shifted 12,420 residents to safer places.

Reaching out to those in distress amid Covid: With food, ambulance and more

Chandrakumar Gupta, 23, from Kargahar in Bihar was at his hostel in Delhi University last year when a photo of a migrant labourer carrying his daughter on his shoulders while on his long walk back home in Bihar flashed on his mobile screen.

'Dont think anybody is surprised more than three people knew': Michael Clarke on Bancroft's ball-tampering remarks

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has pointed out that he is not surprised to find out that more than three people might have known about the ball-tampering plot.

Hyundai, Kia shut down facilities in home base. Here's why

Korean car manufacturers Hyundai Motor and Kia have decided to temporarily shut down production at its facilities on home turf amid increasing semiconductor crisis.

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is a USC graduate now, see pic from ceremony

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is now a graduate from the University of Southern California. On Sunday, Aryan received his degree from the university at a socially-distanced graduation ceremony.

Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza's 7 best pictures from her pageant journey

Andrea Meza from Mexico was crowned the 69th Miss Universe on May 16. The event was held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood Hotel in Miami, Florida and was hosted by Mario Lopez and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo.

Israel-Gaza violence: India calls for ‘de-escalation’; urges direct negotiations

India has called for immediate de-escalation of the situation between Israel & Palestine.